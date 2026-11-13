5 Moms Share The Supplements They Swear By For Energy & Sleep

Like Courtney, I've been leaning on an old favorite, sleep support+, to ensure I wind down properly each night. The hardest part for me is turning my brain off after doing so much during the day. This very gentle formula of magnesium, jujube seed extract, and PharmaGABA helps me ease into actually restful sleep and stay asleep all night.* And while you can never truly predict how a toddler sleeps, I no longer have any unpromted wake-ups at 3 a.m. My sleep score is regularly in the 90s, and my family can tell a difference!