5 Moms Share The Supplements They Swear By For Energy & Sleep
Between early mornings, busy schedules, and nights that never quite go according to plan, getting enough quality sleep—and waking up refreshed—is easier said than done when you're a mom. So beyond the basics (think avoiding screens before bed or reaching for coffee in the morning, which can be good for you!), what can you do to improve your sleep and energy?
Finding the right supplement routine. We asked five moms on the mindbodygreen team to share the supplements they actually use and love to get more restful sleep and have more energized days.
Start with a protein-packed breakfast
Breakfast has always been a tricky meal for me. I don’t crave savory foods early in the day, but I know I need a high-protein meal to feel my best throughout the day (and to make the most of my morning workout). I also need something fast as I’m getting my daughter ready for school and preparing myself for a full day of work.
Our grass-fed whey protein isolate+ has totally changed breakfast for me. I add it to Greek yogurt with fruit, chia seeds, and granola, and it gives me the energy and brain power I need to charge through until lunch. I don’t feel snacky thanks to the 30+ grams of protein I get in a single bowl, and it tastes so good I actually crave it in the morning, when I’m usually not very hungry.*
—Ailsa Cowell, M.S., health editor
Lean on creatine for a mental & physical energy*
As a mom of two little ones, working full-time and trying to squeeze in a workout whenever I can, I feel like I'm constantly running on empty. I've always loved strength training, but between work, the kids, and everything else, I need all the help I can get when it comes to feeling strong and keeping up with my day.
That's why I've made mindbodygreen's creatine with taurine+ part of my daily routine. I love that it supports both muscle strength and brain health, because honestly, I need both!* It's such an easy addition to my routine, and I love knowing I'm doing something good for myself, especially during a season of life when I'm usually taking care of everyone else first.
–Liz Lutz, marketing director of brand strategy
Find a wind down routine with magnesium
magnesium+ rest and recovery is a wind-down staple for me. I take it almost like a shot in a small amount of water, which keeps it from sending me to the bathroom while I am sleeping. That works well since I don’t have time for an elaborate wind-down routine after I put my two daughters to bed. When I was wearing my WHOOP, I saw real increases in my HRV once I started taking it. I do less daily tracking now, but I still notice I sleep better on the nights I take it.
–Colleen Wachob, co-CEO and co-founder of mindbodygreen
Fall asleep quickly with sleep support+...*
As a mom of two toddlers, I'm usually exhausted by the time bedtime rolls around, but somehow, my brain is still going a mile a minute. I'm thinking about tomorrow's to-do list, what I forgot to do that day, and a million other little things that could cause me to spiral.
sleep support+ has been such a game changer for helping me wind down and actually fall asleep quickly, even on nights when I feel a little wired. Bonus points that I wake up feeling refreshed and never groggy, which is a must when you have two little ones waking you up bright and early!
–Courtney Holloran, director of e-commerce
... and get a sleep score in the 90s
I'm also a toddler mom, and the secret to maintaining energy from early morning (why don't they sleep in?) to late in the evening is a restorative night's sleep. I need 8 hours. If I don't have it, I can feel it in my morning workouts, my focus at work, and in my patience as a parent.
Like Courtney, I've been leaning on an old favorite, sleep support+, to ensure I wind down properly each night. The hardest part for me is turning my brain off after doing so much during the day. This very gentle formula of magnesium, jujube seed extract, and PharmaGABA helps me ease into actually restful sleep and stay asleep all night.* And while you can never truly predict how a toddler sleeps, I no longer have any unpromted wake-ups at 3 a.m. My sleep score is regularly in the 90s, and my family can tell a difference!
–Hannah Margaret Allen, executive editor
The takeaway
Motherhood can make it tough to prioritize your own energy and sleep. But small, consistent habits can go a long way. Alongside a balanced diet, regular movement, and a solid sleep routine, the right supplements can play a meaningful role in your health. These moms found what works for them, and so can you. Explore all mindbodygreen formulas here.