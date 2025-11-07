The Power of A Quick Workout + A 5-Minute Routine To Get Your Glutes Burning
Let it be known: I'm a big fan of quickie workouts. Quickie workouts (I'm talking 20, 10, or even 5 minutes) are a great way for anyone to ease back into a regular movement routine. They're also perfect for starting off your morning or those days when you're not feeling motivated to do a full 45-minute or hour-long workout.
Here are a few more reasons I'm a huge proponent of quickie workouts:
- They're low commitment. It can be much easier to convince yourself to start a workout knowing it's just 5 or 10 minutes. Then, nine times out of 10, you'll feel so good afterward, you'll end up doing another quickie workout.
- You can pack so much into a short amount of time. If programmed well, quickie workouts utilize your time way more efficiently. Oftentimes, it will make the idea of working out five to six days a week easier.
- It promotes consistency. The effects on your physical and mental health with 5, 10, or 15 minutes of movement a day far outweigh one or two long workout sessions a week. I would rather my clients be consistent with shorter workouts than only commit to a longer workout a couple of times a week.
- They fit easily into your schedule. Quickies make it so much easier for anyone who struggles to squeeze movement into their busy schedule. I get so many moms who message me and tell me that the quickies are perfect during nap time. Or women who work full time say they love to squeeze in a quickie during their Zoom calls or lunch breaks.
Convinced yet? To try out a quickie workout yourself, I've put together a five-minute, glutes-focused routine below. After you try it, I'm confident you'll understand why I'm obsessed with these speedy routines.
Summary
Close-Lift Hydrant
- Start on all fours. Come down to your left forearm.
- Keeping your knees bent at 90 degrees, engage your right glutes and lift your right leg up to the side.
- Engage your core to stabilize your body as you lower your leg back to the starting position.
- That's one rep. Complete 24 reps, then continue to the next movement.
Hydrant Extend Back
- From a lifted hydrant position, extend your leg backward.
- Engage your core to stabilize your body while reversing the movement and returning to a hydrant position.
- That's one rep. Complete 24 reps, then continue to the next movement.
Tap Back
- From an extended leg position, slowly lower your leg until your toe touches the ground.
- With control, return to your starting position.
- That's one rep. Complete 24 reps, then continue to the next movement.
Knee Pull
- From your all-fours position, slowly bring your right knee in toward your chest. Curl your spine inward, bringing your head toward your knee.
- Keeping your knee bent at 90 degrees, reverse the movement, and extend your toes toward the sky.
- That's one rep. Complete 24 reps, then continue to the next movement.
Pulse at Hip Height
- From your extended knee pull position, pulse your leg up an inch, then down an inch.
- Engage your core to stay stable throughout this movement.
- Complete 24 reps, then repeat the entire sequence (moves 1 to 5) on the left side.
Quickie workouts have quickly become one of the most popular routines on The Sculpt Society App—I even worked with my friend and client Kate Bock to create a Quickie Program. Once you try the workout above, I'm sure you'll be a fast fan, too!