Advertisement
A 5-Minute Workout That Challenges Your Entire Body
Short on time? The key is remembering something is always better than nothing; if you have only a few minutes to spare, you can still squeeze in a workout that will get your heart pumping and muscles burning.
Aside from being super efficient, this 5-minute workout requires no equipment. It can be done wherever you are, whether that's a tiny hotel room, in your apartment, or outside at a park or a beach. Bodyweight workouts like this are a plus because they help you get some movement in any time, anywhere.
Ready to find the time for this this quick, efficient routine? Remember, the harder you work, the more you'll get out of this full-body, 5-minute workout.
Time: 5 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: Set a timer to count down from five minutes. Complete each move for the indicated number of reps before moving to the next. Do as many rounds as you can, resting as little as possible in between each exercise.
Snowboarder jumps
How to: Squat down to parallel. Jump up explosively, then turn 180 degrees midair before landing in a squat facing the opposite direction. Jump back up again without pausing. That's one rep. Complete 10.
Benefits: You'll get your heart rate up during this exercise, and your legs will burn like crazy. Plyometric exercises like snowboarder jumps are also great for coordination.
Pushups with double knee touch
How to: Get into a full pushup position with your shoulders directly over your hands. Push up through your shoulders, pull your core tight, and squeeze your glutes. Lower your chest down toward the ground into a full pushup. Push back up, then bring one knee toward your elbow on one side, return to the top pushup position, and repeat with the opposite elbow and knee. That's one rep. Complete four.
Modified version: Rather than dropping to your knees to modify this exercise, place your hands on an elevated surface instead (such as a countertop or bench). The lower the surface, the harder the exercise will be.
Benefits: This move doubles as an upper body and core exercise, for maximum efficiency.
And there you have it! A 5-minute workout that challenges your legs, core, and arms. For more quick workout solutions, check out my favorite jumping exercises to incorporate in my HIIT routines, plus my tips for workout recovery.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel