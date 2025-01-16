Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

A 5-Minute Workout That Challenges Your Entire Body

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Author:
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
January 16, 2025
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
By Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the author of The 12-Minute Athlete: Get Fitter, Faster, and Stronger Using HIIT and Your Bodyweight and a leading expert on HIIT and bodyweight fitness. She lives in Venice, California, and is a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
Woman Doing Mountain Climber Workout Outdoors
Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy
January 16, 2025

Short on time? The key is remembering something is always better than nothing; if you have only a few minutes to spare, you can still squeeze in a workout that will get your heart pumping and muscles burning. 

Aside from being super efficient, this 5-minute workout requires no equipment. It can be done wherever you are, whether that's a tiny hotel room, in your apartment, or outside at a park or a beach. Bodyweight workouts like this are a plus because they help you get some movement in any time, anywhere.

Ready to find the time for this this quick, efficient routine? Remember, the harder you work, the more you'll get out of this full-body, 5-minute workout.

Time: 5 minutes

Equipment: None

Instructions: Set a timer to count down from five minutes. Complete each move for the indicated number of reps before moving to the next. Do as many rounds as you can, resting as little as possible in between each exercise. 

Snowboarder jumps

Image by Krysta Stryker

How to: Squat down to parallel. Jump up explosively, then turn 180 degrees midair before landing in a squat facing the opposite direction. Jump back up again without pausing. That's one rep. Complete 10.

Benefits: You'll get your heart rate up during this exercise, and your legs will burn like crazy. Plyometric exercises like snowboarder jumps are also great for coordination

Pushups with double knee touch

Image by Krista Stryker

How to: Get into a full pushup position with your shoulders directly over your hands. Push up through your shoulders, pull your core tight, and squeeze your glutes. Lower your chest down toward the ground into a full pushup. Push back up, then bring one knee toward your elbow on one side, return to the top pushup position, and repeat with the opposite elbow and knee. That's one rep. Complete four.

Modified version: Rather than dropping to your knees to modify this exercise, place your hands on an elevated surface instead (such as a countertop or bench). The lower the surface, the harder the exercise will be.

Benefits: This move doubles as an upper body and core exercise, for maximum efficiency.

And there you have it! A 5-minute workout that challenges your legs, core, and arms. For more quick workout solutions, check out my favorite jumping exercises to incorporate in my HIIT routines, plus my tips for workout recovery.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

An Easy Face Yoga Exercise You Can Do For Youthful, Glowing Skin
Routines

An Easy Face Yoga Exercise You Can Do For Youthful, Glowing Skin

Sarah Regan

Kiss Bloating Goodbye With These 4 Simple Exercises For Better Digestion
Routines

Kiss Bloating Goodbye With These 4 Simple Exercises For Better Digestion

Eliza Sullivan

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week
Motivation

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week

Sarah Regan

A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core
Routines

A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

An Easy Face Yoga Exercise You Can Do For Youthful, Glowing Skin
Routines

An Easy Face Yoga Exercise You Can Do For Youthful, Glowing Skin

Sarah Regan

Kiss Bloating Goodbye With These 4 Simple Exercises For Better Digestion
Routines

Kiss Bloating Goodbye With These 4 Simple Exercises For Better Digestion

Eliza Sullivan

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week
Motivation

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week

Sarah Regan

A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core
Routines

A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

An Easy Face Yoga Exercise You Can Do For Youthful, Glowing Skin
Routines

An Easy Face Yoga Exercise You Can Do For Youthful, Glowing Skin

Sarah Regan

Kiss Bloating Goodbye With These 4 Simple Exercises For Better Digestion
Routines

Kiss Bloating Goodbye With These 4 Simple Exercises For Better Digestion

Eliza Sullivan

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week
Motivation

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week

Sarah Regan

A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core
Routines

A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

An Easy Face Yoga Exercise You Can Do For Youthful, Glowing Skin
Routines

An Easy Face Yoga Exercise You Can Do For Youthful, Glowing Skin

Sarah Regan

Kiss Bloating Goodbye With These 4 Simple Exercises For Better Digestion
Routines

Kiss Bloating Goodbye With These 4 Simple Exercises For Better Digestion

Eliza Sullivan

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week
Motivation

7 Benefits I've Noticed Firsthand Since Doing Yoga 3-4x A Week

Sarah Regan

A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core
Routines

A 10-Move Oblique Workout To Help You Build A Truly Strong Core

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Vinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly Diet
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.