"Going outdoors was very healing," Smiley says. "It was an opportunity to be supported by the natural world." While grieving, her outdoor practice involved closing her eyes, feeling into her different senses, and letting her emotions come to the fore. "It was an opportunity to observe my mind with compassion and say, 'I'm suffering. That's what's going on,' and not try to distance myself from it. As I closed my eyes and focused on the different senses, I began to be present in a different way."