1. Make a mental shift. How many times have you thought, "I have so much work to do, and I don't know how I'll get it all done in time," or "Nothing's going right; what else will I have to deal with today?" It's natural to feel helpless when you're stressed out, but while you can't control what happens around you, you are in control of how you choose to experience it. Opt out of that negative feedback loop by focusing on a constructive intention or simply jotting down your gratitude. A study published in Clinical Psychology Review found that individuals who kept gratitude journals reported better moods, less fatigue, more restful sleep, and even showed lowered levels of inflammation related to heart health—all in all, a simple recipe for decreased stress in the long run.

2. Take three deep belly breaths. Bouts of major stress, whether caused by a real fear of an imminent threat or perceived dangers like worrying you might lose your job, can trigger an autonomic fight-or-flight response. One way to break through this uncomfortable feeling is with deep, controlled breathing, which has been linked to lower stress levels. Breathwork is the core of ancient mind-and-body practices like yoga and meditation, but you can do a calming deep-breathing exercise anytime and anywhere you're experiencing a particularly stressful moment: Take several slow breaths, inhaling through your nose and expanding your belly, then exhaling through your mouth.

To make the most of this relaxation technique, we like to start by taking a serving of a high-quality CBD oil to help us get settled. Just one dropper-full of Charlotte's Web CBD Oil, taken each day or twice per day, is a simple way to experience the balancing effects of CBD, which works with our body's endocannabinoid system to support homeostasis. Charlotte's Web makes full-spectrum hemp extracts from hemp grown in the U.S. on family farms that is carefully tested over 20 times from seed to soil to bottle—which means you're getting high-quality CBD oil, the way nature intended. Charlotte's Web is created using proprietary hemp genetics, the same genetics that have been featured on CNN with Dr. Sanjay Gupta multiple times.