5+ Hours Of Daily Screen Time Linked To Faster Biological Aging
Most of us don't sit down and decide to spend five hours staring at a screen. It tends to add up gradually.
A little scrolling over coffee. A few emails. A lunch break spent watching YouTube. An hour of TV after dinner that somehow turns into three. Before long, much of the day has been spent sitting and looking at a screen without ever feeling particularly excessive.
Many of us know that screen time is bad for our productivity, attention spans, sleep, and mental health. But a new study suggests there may be another consequence worth paying attention to: biological aging.
Researchers found that higher levels of leisure screen time were associated with faster aging at the cellular level. More importantly, they used a genetic analysis technique designed to strengthen causal evidence, suggesting that screen time may not simply be associated with accelerated aging. It may actually contribute to it.
Screen time & biological aging
The study, published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, combined two different types of research.
First, researchers analyzed data from nearly 2,400 adults participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). They compared self-reported leisure screen time with measures of biological aging derived from DNA methylation patterns, often referred to as epigenetic clocks.
Unlike chronological age, which simply counts the number of birthdays you've had, biological age attempts to estimate how quickly the body is aging at a cellular level.
The researchers then took things a step further using a method called Mendelian randomization, which uses genetic data to help distinguish correlation from potential causation. In this case, they analyzed genetic information from hundreds of thousands of individuals to determine whether screen time itself appeared to influence biological aging.
More screen time = faster biological aging
They found that people who spent more time in front of screens appeared to be aging faster at a biological level.
Adults who reported five or more hours of leisure screen time each day had biological aging scores that were about 1.7 years older than those who spent just one hour per day in front of screens.
Then came the part that really caught the researchers' attention. When they used genetic analyses to explore whether screen time might actually be contributing to the aging process, they found a similar pattern. Every additional two hours of daily leisure screen time was linked to roughly seven months of extra biological aging.
How screens impact longevity
One of the most interesting parts of the study was that it offered clues about how screen time might be influencing aging in the first place.
Several familiar health factors emerged as potential explanations, including higher body weight, greater inflammation, lower HDL cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and heart failure risk. In other words, screen time appears to be influencing many of the same biological pathways that are already tied to aging and chronic disease.
Most leisure screen time involves sitting for long stretches. And when we're sitting, we're usually not moving. Those hours can displace walks, workouts, household activity, time outdoors, and even sleep. They can also make it easier to snack mindlessly, stay up later than intended, and spend less time interacting with other people.
Of course, screens themselves aren't inherently harmful. Reading an article on your phone isn't the same as smoking a cigarette. The bigger issue is what prolonged screen time often represents: long stretches of sedentary behavior.
The takeaway
This research suggests that reducing some of that sedentary time may have a meaningful impact on long-term health. That could look like taking walking meetings, going for a walk after dinner instead of automatically turning on the television, standing up every hour, exercising regularly, and replacing even a portion of screen time with movement, hobbies, or social connection.