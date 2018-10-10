Welcome to mbg's 2018 Beauty Awards! For more of our favorite products of the year, check out the rest of the awards here.

Hair care is hard enough to get right using conventional products—and it's notoriously difficult to transition to natural hair care. Silicone is a key synthetic ingredient used in conventional products that's difficult to mimic naturally but has been anecdotally discussed at length on the internet (think legions of YouTubers, Redditors, and beauty bloggers) about how they can eventually cause buildup and damage to the hair. If you're reading your label, a silicone is anything that ends in -cone. For example, dimethicone, cyclomethicone, and phenyl trimethicone all count.

While silicones do make hair look shiny and healthy for a little while, it's essentially the equivalent of coating your hair in plastic, which is difficult to remove. Plus, most silicones are not biodegradable and are therefore harmful to the environment. That's just one ingredient to consider! Another is SLS, or sodium laurel (or laureth) sulfates, which have been known to cause irritation. The brands below are taking their ingredients seriously and seriously delivering on good hair.