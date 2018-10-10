mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

Good Hair Days Ahead: These 5 Silicone-Free Products Are Life-Changing

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.

Graphic by mbg Creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 10, 2018

Welcome to mbg's 2018 Beauty Awards! For more of our favorite products of the year, check out the rest of the awards here.

Hair care is hard enough to get right using conventional products—and it's notoriously difficult to transition to natural hair care. Silicone is a key synthetic ingredient used in conventional products that's difficult to mimic naturally but has been anecdotally discussed at length on the internet (think legions of YouTubers, Redditors, and beauty bloggers) about how they can eventually cause buildup and damage to the hair. If you're reading your label, a silicone is anything that ends in -cone. For example, dimethicone, cyclomethicone, and phenyl trimethicone all count.

While silicones do make hair look shiny and healthy for a little while, it's essentially the equivalent of coating your hair in plastic, which is difficult to remove. Plus, most silicones are not biodegradable and are therefore harmful to the environment. That's just one ingredient to consider! Another is SLS, or sodium laurel (or laureth) sulfates, which have been known to cause irritation. The brands below are taking their ingredients seriously and seriously delivering on good hair.

The Takesumi Detox Overnight Dry Shampoo

First, the powder spray bottle is genius—the formula doesn't rely on aerosol, propellants, or compressed air like most dry shampoos but uses a pumping mechanism instead, which allows for a cleaner ingredient composition. Rice starch, arrowroot powder, and activated charcoal absorb grease, while orange wood oil neutralizes any odors. It comes in two tints, blonde and brunette, and while the overnight treatment makes a huge difference, you can use it on the go, too.

Detox Overnight Dry Shampoo, The Takesumi, $32

The Takesumi Detox Overnight Dry Shampoo

La Tierra Sagrada Hair Treatment

Founded by celebrity hairstylist Stefani Padilla, La Tierra Sagrada is the holy grail for natural hair treatments. Replete with natural oils like coconut, babassu, meadowfoam seed, and vitamin E, they add moisture to dry, heat-treated, or otherwise depleted strands or scalp. Rosemary and palo santo essential oils not only smell divine, but they treat various scalp conditions like dandruff and flaking. The magic ingredient, banisteriopsis caapi, is not psychoactive—it is purported to have a protective and strengthening quality for both the hair and the spirit. Just be sure to double shampoo afterward if you apply to your scalp, as coconut oil likes to stick around.

Hair Treatment, La Tierra Sagrada, $18

La Tierra Sagrada Hair Treatment

Innersense Sweet Spirit Leave-In Conditioner

Innersense might be one of the most underrated hair brands in the nontoxic space. This leave-in conditioner comes in a gigantic spray bottle that will last for months, and it's formulated without phthalates ethoxylates, sulfates, silicones, parabens, petrolatum, silicone, and other potentially harmful ingredients. The ingredients are all plant-derived, so you can look good and feel better about defrizzing and detangling your locks.

Sweet Spirit Leave-In Conditioner, Innersense, $24

Innersense Sweet Spirit Leave In Conditioner

Playa Ritual Hair Oil

If you want beach hair, Playa's suite of products is here to help. The Ritual Hair Oil doesn't really feel like an oil. It's feather-light, silicone-free, and has frizz-smoothing capabilities that rival conventional brands without weighing down the hair. Use it on wet hair and let it air dry, or touch up dry hair with a few drops on the ends.

Ritual Hair Oil, Playa, $38

Playa Ritual Hair Oil

Rare Elements Shampoo

Along with Innersense, Rare Elements is the other hair brand that doesn't get the recognition it deserves. The shampoo works up a nice lather and falls in the "hydrating" camp, as it washes the hair without feeling like it's been stripped of its natural oils and/or making the scalp dry. It's difficult to strike this balance when using more natural ingredients—many nontoxic shampoos feel too moisturizing or too drying—but Raw Elements nailed it.

Shampoo, Rare Elements, $38

Rare Elements Shampoo

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-best-silicone-free-hair-products-of-2018

Your article and new folder have been saved!