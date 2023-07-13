The 5 Best Collagen Supplements For Men & How To Choose
Collagen is notoriously marketed towards women for the beauty-related benefits, but let it be known that collagen supplementation is for everyone. With that, the benefits go far beyond an enhanced complexion.*
These powerful peptides can be beneficial for muscle mass, joint support, gut health, and more.* To come, the best collagen supplements on the market for men, plus how to choose the best product for the benefits you seek.
Best collagen supplements for men in 2023
Best single serving: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement Travel Packs
Pro
- Travel-friendly
Con
- Not the most sustainable packaging
Collagen per serving
- 10 grams
A big jar of powder can be difficult to travel with. If you want to skip pouring your powder into a travel-friendly bag or packing a huge jar in your suitcase, then these single serve packs are ideal. (Although, they do lose points in terms of sustainability.) This formula contains 10 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which is great for skin, bone, and joint support.*
Best for skin: mindbodygreen beauty and gut collagen+
Pro
- Specialized complex: collagen plus 7 other nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives
- Higher dose of collagen than other options
Con
- Not vegan
Collagen per serving
- 17.7 grams
This blend has everything you'd need in a collagen supplement, without the extra fillers or sugar. The 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides are joined by hyaluronic acid for joint and skin support, the protein building block L-glutamine, biotin for your beauty needs, and curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract for antioxidant support.*
Best unflavored: Thorne Collagen Fit
Pros
- Supports cellular energy production*
Cons
- Container isn't travel-friendly
Collagen per serving
- 15 grams
This is another great example of a multi-action collagen supplement. Thorne's formula contains 15 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides along with unique additions like Nicotinamide Riboside (NR), which increases the body’s natural production of NAD+ (a coenzyme that is a key component in the production of cellular energy). The inclusion of Betaine also supports the body's natural methylation process.*
Best flavored: Further Food Chocolate Collagen Peptides Powder
Pro
- Delicious flavor
Con
- Lower dose of collagen peptides compared to other powders
Collagen per serving
- 8 grams
If you want to make a treat out of your collagen supplementation, opt for this chocolaty blend. Unlike many flavored collagen powders, it's not filled with sugar or sweetened with artificial flavors—just cocoa powder and monk fruit extract. Plus, the tasty powder even contains reishi mushroom, which has been shown to support a healthy immune system on a cellular level.*
Best for joints: Pure Encapsulations Ligament Restore
Pro
- Supports tendons and ligaments*
Con
- Contains shellfish
Collagen per serving
- 200 mg
For those who prefer to keep their supplement routine in capsules, this one is a great option. The formula is targeted toward joint support, including BioCell Collagen® which has been shown to promote joint comfort. Vitamin C is great for supporting your own collagen production while turmeric is included for a healthy inflammatory response—all of which are great for encouraging healthy joints.*
How to choose
- Consider a higher dose: Collagen contains amino acids, which can be helpful for building muscle (in addition to other complete proteins). In one small clinical study, men who took 15 grams of collagen daily while participating in an exercise program gained more muscle mass1 than those who only completed the exercise program.* Many collagen supplements contain a significantly smaller dose (2.5 grams per day, for example), so make sure you’re getting enough if muscle support is the benefit you’re after.*
- Make sure it’s hydrolyzed: A 2023 review noted that hydrolyzed collagen is imperative for proper absorption. "Hydrolyzed collagen has been shown to contain biologically active peptides that are able to reach joint tissues and exert chondroprotective effects," researchers note.*
- Look for complementary ingredients: When shopping for collagen supplements, especially for muscle-support, seek out complementary ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid. According to one 2015 review, ingesting hyaluronic acid may help promote joint comfort2.*
How we chose
Collagen led
The collagen-led supplements we vetted provide targeted daily nourishment for men, supporting joints, skin, hair, and whole-body health needs.*
Multi action
These curated formulas deliver high-quality collagen peptides, plus vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and amino acids for multi-action support.*
Quality standard
We elevate reputable brands that prioritize quality testing, ensuring the potency of active ingredients and purity of the overall finished product.
Sustainability
From ingredient sourcing to packaging decisions, we highlight recyclable and eco-friendly initiatives and packaging that considers sustainability.
The takeaway
Collagen supplementation is beneficial for many reasons, far beyond skin health support.* When shopping, look for a supplement that contains a higher dose of collagen for muscle-related benefits and other complementary ingredients, and always prioritize hydrolyzed formulas—here's why the latter is so important.