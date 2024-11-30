Skip to Content
Beauty

5 Antioxidants That Preserve Your Collagen From The Inside Out

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
November 30, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Beautiful Young Woman with glowing skin
Image by Nuria-Seguí / Stocksy
November 30, 2024

If you want youthful, lifted skin, you need to preserve your collagen layer. Collagen is your skin’s structural protein and resides in the dermal layer of the skin. There, it helps form the intercellular matrix (ICM) with elastin to keep skin firm, bouncy, and supple. But like many things in the body, collagen declines with age and due to external aggressors. 

Starting at some point during your twenties, your collagen production will start to decline at a rate of about 1% per year. This can be exacerbated by things like UV exposure, harsh topicals, inflammatory diets, lack of sleep, and stress.

This is why so many dermatologists encourage you to adopt a skin care routine to help you preserve that collagen layer: wear sunscreen, use a vitamin C serum, try retinol if your skin can tolerate it, and so on. 

However, there are other things you can do to help protect that precious collagen. And one very critical way is through your diet. What you consume has the power to fuel the collagen production process, protect the skin from free radicals, and provide overall support for your skin barrier. 

Here are the best nutrients to look for to help keep skin firm. 

Vitamin C

This vitamin isn’t just a skin care favorite because of its antioxidant properties; it also performs a vital role in the body: It’s a cofactor in the collagen production process1, as the skin’s fibroblasts rely on it to synthesize the protein.

Many studies have demonstrated that when the body is low on vitamin C, the fibroblasts can’t effectively make collagen2 and collagen-cross linking is also affected. It also helps stabilize the collagen molecule and preserves the existing collagen by neutralizing oxidative stress3

Because of this, research shows that ingesting vitamin C has solid research to prove it will support overall skin health1.

For example, according to a study4 published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, higher vitamin C intake is associated with less wrinkled skin.

Vitamin E

Along with vitamin C, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting your fill of vitamin E. Why? The oil-soluble antioxidant actually helps support vitamin C in the body. 

Vitamins C and E are famously synergistic. One study even found that vitamin E (and ferulic acid) increase vitamin C's effectiveness5 eightfold; on the other hand, vitamin C regenerates vitamin E after the latter scavenges free radicals, further reducing oxidative stress1 to cell membranes.

Vitamin E intake also protects against collagen cross-linking6, where collagen becomes hard and stiff7 and leads to skin aging

Astaxanthin

So while Vitamin C is necessary to actually make the collagen itself, it shouldn’t be the only antioxidant you rely on. Other antioxidants can provide a whole host of benefits, so it’s important to get a variety. 

One that should be on the top of your list? Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin is a carotenoid phytonutrient and potent antioxidant shown to protect skin cells and help preserve the collagen layer8, as it has stellar photoprotective and anti-inflammatory properties. All you need to know about astaxanthin's antioxidant properties are in the numbers: Its free radical fighting powers are five times more potent than beta-carotene and a whopping 6,000 times more potent than vitamin C.

Polyphenols 

Polyphenols are a type of antioxidant that’s commonly found in a variety of fruits and vegetables. They have many full-body benefits9, including skin health. 

Research shows they can be effective in helping skin manage UV exposure10, which is particularly important as UV damage is one of the leading causes of collagen breakdown. While sunscreen is the most effective way to protect your skin from UV exposure, eating a diet rich in polyphenols can help your body internally. 

Blood orange extract

Even though it’s a lesser known fruit extract, the benefits of blood orange extract are starting to gain popularity. 

First off, blood orange extract contains a variety of powerful antioxidants11 such as flavonoids (anthocyanins and flavanones), non-flavonoid phenols (hydroxycinnamic acids), and vitamin C (ascorbic acid). So you’re getting different antioxidant benefits all in one extract. 

Because of its antioxidant power, it’s shown to reduce oxidative stress—which is what causes collagen breakdown in the first place. Research shows that taking 100 mg per day of blood orange extract is effective at combating oxidative stress12 and decreasing levels of the pro-inflammatory cytokine TNF-a in the body.

Because of this, it’s shown to improve elasticity. One study13 found that participants saw an increase in elasticity by 5.9% in 14 days and 13.9% in 56 days.

Interestingly, the researchers suspect this benefit could be attributed to the vitamin C in the extract, as we know that vitamin C plays a key role in the elastin and collagen synthesis process. 

More On This Topic

Dull, Thinning Hair? This Scalp-Stimulating Treatment Made Mine Full & Glossy
Beauty

Dull, Thinning Hair? This Scalp-Stimulating Treatment Made Mine Full & Glossy

Carleigh Ferrante

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

This Skin Stacking Hack Is Your One-Way Ticket To A Firmer Complexion
Beauty

This Skin Stacking Hack Is Your One-Way Ticket To A Firmer Complexion

Jamie Schneider

Want Thicker, Healthier Hair? This Science-Backed Treatment Seriously Works
Beauty

Want Thicker, Healthier Hair? This Science-Backed Treatment Seriously Works

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Underrated Ingredients To Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm
Beauty

3 Underrated Ingredients To Restore Collagen & Keep Your Skin Firm

Jamie Schneider

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP
Beauty

3 Ways To Encourage Brighter Skin & Fewer Age Spots ASAP

Hannah Frye

Wait, Can Vitamin C Lead To Clogged Pores? This Derm Says Maybe
Beauty

Wait, Can Vitamin C Lead To Clogged Pores? This Derm Says Maybe

Hannah Frye

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)
Beauty

3 Underrated Tips To Get Dewy, Glazed Doll Skin (No Makeup Required)

Jamie Schneider

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

If You Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype, This Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

