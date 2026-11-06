The Everyday Habits Linked To Rosacea, According To A Nearly 400K-Person Study
A recent study looked past the bathroom shelf to daily routines. Researchers analyzed data from the NIH's All of Us database, a large health research program, looking at 397,743 participants, including 8,212 people with a rosacea diagnosis. The goal was to get a clearer picture of the lifestyle, dietary, and treatment patterns associated with the skin condition.
Keep reading for a breakdown of the habits that stood out.
What the data revealed
People with rosacea in the study were, on average, older (66.1 years vs. 55.9 years) and more likely to be female than those without the condition. Compared to those without rosacea, they also reported...
- Higher stress
- Slightly less sleep
- More sedentary time
- Lower daily calorie burn
On sleep specifically, the gap was small, about 4.5 minutes less per night on average. The rosacea group also skewed toward higher BMI ranges compared to those without the condition. Because the researchers didn't adjust for age, the rosacea group's older average age may explain some of these differences in BMI, sleep, and activity.
One of the more unexpected findings was around diet: people with rosacea had a notably higher rate of dairy allergies, 0.41%, compared to just 0.10% in those without the condition. The rosacea group also reported higher UV exposure.
Small shifts that may help your skin
Since this was an exploratory analysis of partly self-reported data, it shows associations, not proof that any one habit causes rosacea or its flare-ups. So don't expect any lifestyle changes to replace a dermatologist's treatment plan.
However, if you have already spoken with a physician about how to help your rosacea and are struggling to see a difference, this research suggests a few areas worth keeping an eye on:
- Find ways to dial down stress: Whether it's a daily walk, breathwork, or simply protecting time to decompress, lowering your stress baseline is worth exploring.
- Move more during the day: Lower sedentary time and higher daily calorie burn were both more common in the non-rosacea group, so building in more movement, even short walks, could be worth trying.
- Pay attention to dairy: If you notice flare-ups after dairy, it may be worth mentioning to your dermatologist or an allergist, especially given the higher dairy allergy rate found in this study.
- Protect your sleep: The sleep gap in this study was small, but getting consistent, quality rest is still a reasonable habit to prioritize for your overall health.
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The takeaway
This research adds nuance to the rosacea conversation. Rather than simply looking at genetics and age, this study points to everyday habits like sleep, stress, movement, and diet as factors worth watching for this inflammatory conditions. None of these factors replace a dermatologist's guidance, but they offer a few extra avenues worth exploring alongside your treatment plan.