Researchers Explain What The Redness On Your Face Actually Is

Researchers recruited 30 participants: 15 with self-reported sensitive skin and 15 without. They measured the amount of tiny organisms that live on facial skin called Demodex Mites, as well as two antimicrobial peptides, cathelicidin and dermcidin, that play key roles in skin's immune defense. Demodex mite overgrowth and elevated cathelicidin are already well-established drivers of inflammation in rosacea. The question was whether sensitive skin follows the same pattern.