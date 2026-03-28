Within this context, perhaps the easiest way to explain active ingredients is by example. Let's say you've been developing dark spots recently, and you decide it's time to invest in a dark spot corrector. The "actives" in said product will be whatever is intended to lighten and treat those marks. You may find a mask infused with alpha-hydroxy acids to slough off the stained skin. You may find a serum with vitamin C to help brighten tone and fight free radicals. You may also look into a retinol night cream, which will encourage cell renewal and turnover. All of these things have actives that target spots but do so in several ways.