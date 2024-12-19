Dad smiled. "Well, there's an old philosophical saying that when you have a friend, if your relationship ends, that friend takes a part of you with them. I think the inverse of that is also true. I think when you keep contact with your friends, they share some of themselves with you. Because of this, there's a part of you that grows. I think the word friendship is about more than just being acquainted with a person. It's about someone who has touched your soul and whose soul you have touched.