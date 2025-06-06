Not to fret: In addition to slowing down the hair loss itself (yes, there are a few ways), you can rely on camouflage techniques to make your hair appear fuller and thicker—you know, while you wait for more long-term methods to take hold. Of course, concealing bare areas shouldn't be your only plan of action when it comes to shedding hair: "The most important thing is to get to the root of [hair loss] and try to stop it if possible," notes board-certified dermatologist Iris Rubin, M.D., founder of SEEN Hair Care.