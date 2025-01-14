Along with these poses, there's one other crucial component to preventing bloat: drinking water. "Skip the bubbles and booze—at least in the short term. It may sound counterintuitive, but staying hydrated discourages water retention because your body isn't struggling to hold on to the water it has," explains Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN. Hopefully, with a little care, you can avoid disruptive bloat this year.