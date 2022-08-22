All of the previous three traps ultimately ladder up to perfectionism. “We have been taught that we've got to do [everything] right,” says Segar. “You've got to plan to exercise, You've got to plan to eat. And if you can't follow the plan, it's not worth doing.” But this all-or-nothing mindset often fails, because if you make one tiny misstep, you might throw all of your progress out the window and reject your intentions entirely.

Rather, “being flexible and doing some part of our plan, instead of trying to do it all, actually will set most of us up for better success,” Segar notes. Of course, this is easier said than done, especially when it’s that all-or-nothing thinking is so ingrained in our brains. But once we understand that this mindset is not productive, it frees us up for more flexibility. As Segar adds: “There are going to be ups and downs and forks in the road. Know that they're part of the path to lasting change.”