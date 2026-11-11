A 359K-Person Study Found An Unexpected Link Between GLP-1s & Cancer
GLP-1 medications are best known for helping manage blood sugar and supporting weight loss, but researchers are now investigating whether they might also be linked to cancer risk.
In a new analysis of more than 359,000 adults1 with type 2 diabetes, people who started GLP-1s had lower rates of certain obesity-related cancers than those who started some other diabetes medications.
But the association wasn't consistent across all five comparisons, raising a bigger question about how these treatments might influence long-term health.
About the study
Researchers analyzed electronic health records from 359,595 adults treated at a medical center in Texas between January 2010 and July 2025.
All participants had type 2 diabetes and no history of obesity-related cancer when they started treatment.
The team compared people starting GLP-1 medications with those starting metformin, insulin, SGLT2 inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors, or sulfonylureas. They also accounted for how advanced each person's diabetes was, including whether they had existing heart or kidney complications.
Participants were followed for three and five years to track new cases of obesity-related cancers.
This allowed researchers to explore whether cancer rates differed depending on the medication people started and the severity of their diabetes.
GLP-1s were linked to lower cancer rates in some comparisons
After three years, people who started a GLP-1 had lower rates of obesity-related cancer than those who started insulin or a sulfonylurea.
The difference was about 1.25 percentage points compared with insulin and 1.14 percentage points compared with sulfonylureas. This pattern continued at the five-year mark.
However, GLP-1s didn't come out ahead in every comparison. Cancer rates were similar among people taking GLP-1s, metformin, SGLT2 inhibitors, or DPP-4 inhibitors.
There was another wrinkle. Among people with the most advanced diabetes, particularly those with significant heart or kidney complications, SGLT2 inhibitors were associated with the lowest cancer rates.
So, the results weren't a blanket win for GLP-1s.
Their association with cancer risk depended on which medication they were compared with and how advanced someone's diabetes was.
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Why these findings don't mean GLP-1s prevent cancer
It's important to distinguish between finding a link and proving that one thing causes another.
This was an observational study, meaning researchers tracked people taking different medications rather than randomly assigning them to treatments. Other factors could have influenced the results.
For example, insulin is often prescribed when type 2 diabetes becomes harder to manage. People starting it may already have more advanced disease, which could influence their long-term health risks.
Meanwhile, SGLT2 inhibitors are often prescribed with heart and kidney health in mind, meaning people taking them may have different health profiles from the start.
The researchers also noted that many GLP-1 users had only recently started treatment. This meant the five-year findings relied on a smaller group of longer-term users, making those estimates less certain.
What to keep in mind if you take a GLP-1
If you're taking a GLP-1 or considering one, these findings aren't a reason to change your treatment. Instead, keep the bigger picture in mind:
- Choose medication based on your health needs: Blood sugar management, heart health, and kidney health should guide treatment decisions, not potential cancer benefits that haven't been established.
- Talk to your health care provider before switching: Don't stop or change your medication based on observational research. Your provider can help weigh the benefits and risks of different options.
- Stay current on cancer screenings: Follow recommended screening guidelines and keep up with routine checkups, regardless of which diabetes medication you're taking.
The takeaway
GLP-1s were associated with lower rates of certain cancers compared with two diabetes medications, but not the others.
It's an interesting lead for researchers, not a new reason to prescribe these drugs. For now, their established health benefits should remain the focus.