Ask Jay Williams 17 years ago if he’d be playing basketball the majority of his life, and the answer might have been a resounding absolutely. But after sustaining serious injuries from a motorcycling accident, Williams' life was put on hold: He’d severed his pubic symphysis, dislocated his knee, and tore his peroneal nerve—he didn’t know if he would even walk again, let alone secure his spot back on the Chicago Bulls.

While he experienced his fair share of ups and downs during his recovery process, he touts one thing as paramount for his survival: a sense of purpose.

“I'm a firm believer that regardless of how difficult times are, there is a purpose,” the current author and ESPN analyst tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “If I didn’t find purpose in those difficult times, I would’ve been doing a disservice to myself.” A sense of purpose, it turns out, quite literally gave him something to live for.

As Williams finds himself back in an unprecedented time, he’s still holding on to that sense of purpose; even more-so, he’s sharing what he’s learned, so others can practice what took him years to discover. Here, Williams’ three tips to find purpose, no matter what you might be going through. Accidents, grief, you name it: A sense of purpose can help make coping a little easier.