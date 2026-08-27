Want To Help Good Bacteria In The Gut Thrive? Eat More Of This Nutrient
While probiotics and prebiotics tend to get most of the credit in conversations about gut health, don't sleep on the importance of omega-3s. That's right. The healthy fats (like EPA and DHA) are also beneficial to the gut microbiome, intestinal barrier, and immune activity in the digestive tract.* Here's how.
They may help shape the gut microbiome
The composition of your gut microbiome is influenced by a lot of factors (what you eat, your circadian rhythm, medications, etc). Research suggests omega-3 fatty acids may be one nutrient that helps influence which microbes thrive in the gut and have prebiotic properties.
In a six-week study comparing daily omega-3 supplementation with inulin (a well-established prebiotic fiber) both interventions produced measurable changes in the gut microbiome. Omega-3s increased Coprococcus and Bacteroides species while decreasing Collinsella. Omega-3s also increased in beneficial short-chain fatty acids.* These changes were seen with just a 500 milligram day per ay dose of omega-3s (common therapeutic doses of supplements are often over 1,000 milligrams daily).
They support the gut barrier
Your intestinal lining acts as a selective barrier, helping nutrients move into the body while keeping unwanted substances from passing through. A layer of mucus helps protect this lining1, and maintaining the integrity of this system is important for both digestive and immune health.*
Research suggests omega-3 fatty acids may help support intestinal barrier integrity and the cells that line the digestive tract. In preclinical research, the marine-derived omega-3s EPA and DHA have specifically been shown to support intestinal barrier function.*
They help support a healthy antioxidant response
Omega-3s are perhaps best known for their role in supporting a healthy inflammatory response2 throughout the body, and that activity extends to the gut as well.*
These fats can influence immune signaling and the production of compounds involved in the body's inflammatory processes. They may also help protect cells from oxidative stress3, including cells involved in immune and intestinal function.*
The gut-omega-3 relationship is bidirectional
As you can see, omega-3 intake helps shape the gut microbiome and your overall digestive health. But it also turns about the the health of your digestive tract impacts what your body does with omega-3s.
Your gut microbes help break down and metabolize the fats you eat, meaning the composition of your microbiome could affect how your body processes (and potentially benefits from) omega-3 fatty acids.
How to get more omega-3s
So how do you get more heart, brain, and gut-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Of course, eating more fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and herring is a good place to start (and this lemony salmon orzo is a great recipe to have on had). But taking a daily omega-3 fish oil supplement is another easy (and research-backed step).
mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+ provides 1,500 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA from wild caught, cold-water fish. Reviewers appreciate how the fish are sustainable sourced and the fact that there is zero fishiness to the capsules.
The takeaway
A diverse, fiber-rich diet, regular movement, stress management, and other lifestyle factors all help shape the health of your digestive system. And it shouldn't skimp on omega-3 fats.
If you don't regularly eat fatty fish, a high-quality fish oil supplement can help you increase your intake of the marine omega-3s EPA and DHA. Pairing omega-3 supplementation with other evidence-based gut-supporting habits, including eating plenty of plant foods and getting enough dietary fiber, can help you take a more comprehensive approach to supporting both your gut and overall health.*