3 Tweaks To Make Keto Way More Heart-Healthy, From A Cardiologist

In terms of cult-favorite eating plans, the ketogenic diet is hailed by many for its variety of health benefits—from weight loss to increased energy.

According to preventive cardiologist and co-founder of Key Eats Ethan Weiss, M.D., following a keto diet is definitely the way to go—but it requires a few tweaks: "Ask somebody what keto is, and the foods that pop up would be bacon and butter and steak and lard. Most of us don't appreciate that you can do keto without that," he tells me on the latest episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

It's this keto misconception that caused Weiss' LDL levels (the bad cholesterol) to rise exponentially. In fact, he explains that 20% to 40% of people who do this conventional, high-saturated-fat keto diet see a rise in LDL cholesterol.

So, what do we do if we want to experience the benefits of keto without skyrocketing our LDL? Through personal experimentation and testing on his own patients, Weiss has figured out the formula to help us stay in ketosis and keep our cholesterol at bay.

Yes, it's possible to go keto without the "bacon and butter" mentality. Here are three cardiologist-approved tweaks that make keto way more heart-healthy: