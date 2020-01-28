While playing with your food is nearly always frowned upon, playing around with your diet is a totally acceptable thing to do, according to Ethan Weiss, M.D. The preventative cardiologist often experiments with different diets, but most recently, he’s gone keto.

During a mindbodygreen podcast, Weiss shared what he eats on a typical day while sticking to the keto diet. Spoiler: it always starts with a cup of black coffee and ends with a glass of dry red wine.

“There were two non-negotiables in my nutrition journey,” he said. “Anything that I would develop and promote...had to have two things. One of them is coffee, and the other one is wine.”

While choosing your wine might require a bit of research on the keto diet, certain varieties are definitely still doable. “The amount of carbohydrate in a glass of dry white wine is the same as it is in a glass of dry red wine,” Weiss said.

Before he gets to that wine though, Weiss has to get through lunch and dinner.