It's important to listen to and honor your body's messages about what to eat. And in a perfect world, you eat when you're hungry and you stop when you're full—but many of us know it's not so simple. You may know it’s time to eat when your stomach growls or your mouth waters, but how do you know what your body is actually hungry for? And how do you know when your body is truly satiated?

Of course, everyone's body is different. However, as pediatrician turned master-certified life coach Katrina Ubell, M.D., author of How to Lose Weight for the Last Time, shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast: "No nutritionist is going to know how to feed your body better than you, if you actually pay attention." If you need a little help noticing those natural cues, feel free to give Ubell’s tips a try: