Prepare now for the impending darkness, says Rosenthal. “We don't realize the extent to which our houses have become dark by winter,” he explains. “The hedges have overgrown the windows and need to be trimmed back, the windows have developed a layer of grime from the summer, which needs to be cleaned off…” Try to introduce more light to your space however you can early on.

Better yet, “Have at least one room that's your ‘bright room,’” he shares. Perhaps it has a bunch of windows, and maybe you adorn the walls with a light coat of paint. Rosenthal also recommends investing in extra light fixtures for that room if you don’t have them already. Make designing this room a fun activity you look forward to!

“Prepare for winter when you don't need to,” he shares. That’s what it means to prepare, anyway. By making your space ready for the upcoming darkness, it might not feel so bad once it gets there.

Of course, you can also invest in a sun lamp to help get your natural light fix—browse our favorite options here.