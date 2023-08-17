3 Tips To Make Hair Naturally Look Fuller, From A Top Stylist
Encouraging thick, fluffy hair takes time. We’d be lying if we said you could grow glorious inches overnight—and any “miracle” product that promises such is worth looking at with a critical eye. But that’s not to say you can’t create the illusion of thicker locks if you please; all it takes is some strategic styling.
If you want to achieve fuller hair, like, right now, Harry Josh has you covered: Here, the celebrity stylist shares three tricks to make your tresses look naturally full in about five seconds flat.
Start in the shower
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Good hair starts in the shower. “The foundation of achieving a quick and noticeable increase in hair fullness lies within your washing routine,” agrees Josh.
He recommends grabbing a volumizing shampoo to lift your strands and create the illusion of fullness; you’ll want to select one that effectively removes dirt, excess oil, and buildup (all of which can easily weigh the hair down) without stripping the scalp of its essential moisture.
For conditioner, you’ll want to seek an airy confection that deeply moisturizes without weighing down the strands. “A great option is the KERASILK Volumizing Shampoo and KERASILK Volumizing Foam Conditioner,” Josh adds, or feel free to browse our favorite thickening shampoos and lightweight conditioners.
Don’t be afraid to touch the roots
If your hair easily falls limp, you might steer clear of styling the roots in fear of weighing down the strands. According to Josh, this is a big mistake: “Neglecting to apply these products to the roots while your hair is damp can hinder your ability to shape and style your hair according to your desired look,” he explains.
Sure, you might not want to apply a butter-thick formula to your roots, but a volumizing mousse or foam can give the roots some necessary lift. Don’t be afraid to zhuzh your tresses up top for a full, fluffy end result. “I would suggest beginning by applying a quality volumizing product, distributing evenly throughout the roots,” Josh shares.
He recommends the water-based KERASILK’s Volumizing Spray for this venture, as it provides light, touchable hold without making the roots appear greasy. You might even want to towel-dry your hair a bit before applying the texturizing spray, as applying product when the hair is sopping wet will only yield flatter locks. (On the flip side, if frizz is a main concern for you, it's best to slide in a styler as soon as you can to seal in as much moisture as possible.)
Rollers are your friends
There’s a reason rollers have remained a hairstyling mainstay since the 1930s: They’re incredible for securing volume and defining curls. “To maintain that full-bodied effect throughout the day, using velcro rollers is a great choice to set the look,” says Josh.
Now, it’s best to set the hair while it’s still hot post-blow-dry, but you can wet-set the hair without using heat. Simply section the hair to around the same width as the roller (find our favorites here), stretch the hair out from your head, and roll from the ends all the way up to the crown. Just make sure to gently pin your locks into place without tugging at the strands. Finally, wait for your hair to air-dry (or cool) completely before unraveling the rollers.
The takeaway
Long-term hair growth methods trump quick fixes, but it is possible to make your lengths look full and voluminous in a snap. With a few styling hacks, anything is possible—just take it from Josh. “This combination of techniques will help your hair maintain its volume and vibrancy from morning to night,” he declares.
