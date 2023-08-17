If your hair easily falls limp, you might steer clear of styling the roots in fear of weighing down the strands. According to Josh, this is a big mistake: “Neglecting to apply these products to the roots while your hair is damp can hinder your ability to shape and style your hair according to your desired look,” he explains.

Sure, you might not want to apply a butter-thick formula to your roots, but a volumizing mousse or foam can give the roots some necessary lift. Don’t be afraid to zhuzh your tresses up top for a full, fluffy end result. “I would suggest beginning by applying a quality volumizing product, distributing evenly throughout the roots,” Josh shares.

He recommends the water-based KERASILK’s Volumizing Spray for this venture, as it provides light, touchable hold without making the roots appear greasy. You might even want to towel-dry your hair a bit before applying the texturizing spray, as applying product when the hair is sopping wet will only yield flatter locks. (On the flip side, if frizz is a main concern for you, it's best to slide in a styler as soon as you can to seal in as much moisture as possible.)