I've Been A Cosmetic Chemist For 20+ Years & I Would *Never* Do This To My Skin

"Cocktailing is the layering of active ingredients one on top of the next," says Robinson. When it comes to smart skin care, more is not necessarily better—in fact, layering active on top of active can do way more harm than good in the long run. Not only can introducing multiple layers at once (glycolic acid, lactic acid, vitamin C, retinoids, etc.) lead to irritation, but it may even render them all ineffective. Not to mention, "layering too many active ingredients, like acids and retinoids, can damage your skin's moisture barrier," says Robinson, which can make your skin more prone to inflammation, dryness, and accelerated aging.