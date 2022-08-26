Fun fact: Vitamin C is found in exceptionally high concentrations in the brain. This nutrient functions as an antioxidant and protects against oxidative stress that may affect cognitive function and memory.*

One of the imperative brain functions gaining support from vitamin C is your focus levels. In one recent study, vitamin C supplementation "increased work motivation and attentional focus and contributed to better performance on cognitive tasks requiring sustained energy."*

Lastly, higher vitamin C levels are linked to a happier mental state. Shocking, we know. Here’s why: In this antioxidant study, individuals with the highest plasma (i.e., blood levels) vitamin C concentrations were likely to have an elevated mood.* Sufficient vitamin C status was also inversely correlated with sadness, anger, and confusion. Pretty impressive, no?

If you want to learn more about vitamin C’s role in brain health, check out this deep dive.