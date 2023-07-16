It’s completely possible to fade the appearance of age spots—even if at times that feels like an impossible task. Dark spots, especially stubborn ones, can take months or years to fade. And so many folks struggle with the endless cycle of using a dark spot corrector only to see a new crop of marks form elsewhere on the face. And this much is true: they’re a tricky concern to deal with.

Dark spots are tricky because many of the things that are recommended for their treatment, can make their appearance worse if you’re not careful. For example, hydroquinone (the skin lightening ingredient that tends to be a go-to for the pros) can make your skin more sun-sensitive. Photosensitive skin is more likely to experience inflammation and develop sun spots. Not really ideal if you’re trying to even out the complexion, huh.