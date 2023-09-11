“We've done randomized controlled trials showing that people undergoing surgical procedures that don't use general anesthesia can reduce their pain by 80%1 by just learning self-hypnosis,” says Spiegel.

See, hypnosis can help narrow your focus and detach your mind from situations that can amplify the pain (anxiety or worry, for example). Spiegel references a patient he treated who was experiencing back pain during pregnancy: “The bigger the baby got, the more back pain she had,” he recounts. The patient wasn’t able to take any pain medications, so she thought she’d give hypnosis a try.

Spiegel asked her what habit gave her the most comfort during pregnancy. Her answer: a warm bath. “I said, ‘You're in your bath. Let the warmth of the bath filter the hurt out of the pain. Focus on that sense of floating, lightness, and warmth,” he shares. “Within a few minutes, her pain went from a seven to eight out of 10 to a three.”

It’s easier said than done, of course, but the key is to somehow take your attention off the sensation itself; you’d be surprised by how much power your mind can have over pain.