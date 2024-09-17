"The pulling motion is really relaxing," says Reed. "That's why sitting and brushing your hair or brushing somebody else's hair is such a relaxing thing for both parties." The brushing also exfoliates the scalp, he notes, which further stimulates the follicles. "Just make sure you keep the brush that you use washed and clean," he reminds us. "Just use a little bit of shampoo after every time you use it, and you'll get that really nice, clean brush every time."