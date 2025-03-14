Skip to Content
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + What To Do About It

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
March 14, 2025
Hannah Frye
By Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women's, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women's health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more.
March 14, 2025

Some would say a dewy glow is all the rage, while others assert matte complexions are en vogue. Regardless of what makeup trends are in style, we know one thing for sure: Healthy, plump skin is absolutely timeless, no matter what makeup you choose to put on top. 

While some people are simply born with a cloudlike complexion, others have to put in a bit more effort to optimize their skin's bounce.

To come, three reasons your skin is struggling with elasticity and how to deal:

1.

Dry skin buildup

Plump skin starts with a fresh, hydrated complexion. If you have layers of dead skin sticking around, you'll struggle to get that dewy glow you're after because the buildup will prevent your topical hydrating products from penetrating into the skin. 

The answer: Exfoliate. You don't need to do this step every single day, but try to incorporate it into your routine at least once a week. You can opt for chemical exfoliants (like AHAs and BHAs), gentle physical scrubs, or a fruit enzyme mask

2.

Dip in collagen production

You know how a baby is literally the poster child for dewy, bouncy skin? Well, that's mainly because babies have loads of collagen in their skin—which doesn't last forever. In fact, the rate of collagen production begins to dip in your mid-20s by about 1% each year1; hence, why wrinkles start showing up around the same time. 

While you can't slow down physical aging (nor should you want to), you can restore your collagen levels from within. Do so by adding a collagen supplement to your daily routine, but not just any collagen powder on the market: Be sure to look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides and preferably snag a blend that includes vitamin C as well.

Both specificities will ensure you get the most benefit out of your supplement. Not sure where to look? We curated a list of the 9 best expert-backed options here if you need inspiration. 

Dehydration

Last but not least, we have dehydration. This could be internal, external, or both. The first step here is fairly obvious—drink more water! However, if you're already on top of your hydration plan, then it's time to assess your topical routine. 

Using too many actives (exfoliants, retinol, etc.) in one routine can dry out your skin if you're not careful. The fix: Sandwich your actives with hydrating products. If you're using retinol one night, be sure to use a gentle cleanser beforehand and follow up with a replenishing moisturizer—rather than an exfoliating cleanser, retinol cream, etc.

If that still doesn't work, you might want to look to ceramide-rich beauty supplements to support hydration levels from the inside out. Good news: We have a full list of them here.

The takeaway

Not everyone is born with a Jello-like bouncy complexion, and that's OK. If you want to work on your skin's elasticity and fullness, be sure to hydrate internally and topically, exfoliate weekly, and consider adding a collagen supplement to your routine.

Curious about internal skin aging? Check out our full guide to restoring collagen.

