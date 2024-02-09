Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They’re Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
February 09, 2024
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Poached Egg, Avocado On Grilled Sweet Potato Slice
Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy
February 09, 2024

There’s arguably no better way to start the day than with a filling, protein-packed breakfast. While this step is necessary to deliver lasting energy and contribute to your overall protein goals, that doesn’t mean it has to be the same bland dish on repeat. 

To keep your breakfast satisfying whilst embracing variety, try adding one of these recipes to your menu. 

1.

A mocha & nut butter smoothie

If you’re a coffee fanatic in a rush, why not combine your cup of joe and breakfast? Below, a mocha recipe that checks every box.

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

  • 1 frozen banana 
  • 2 softened, pitted dates (soak them overnight for ease of use)
  • 1 cup coffee or 1-2 shots espresso 
  • 1 scoop chocolate collagen powder 
  • 2 tablespoons nut butter of choice
  • 1 cup milk of choice 
  • A dash of cinnamon

Not sure which milk to choose? For protein purposes, consider high-quality dairy milk or soy milk for a plant-based alternative. Other plant-based milks like oat and almond do provide a plethora of nutrients as well, but tend to fall short on protein. 

The collagen powder will support naturally declining collagen production (starting in your mid-20s1), which contributes to a firm, lifted complexion. Here, a curated list of the best collagen supplements on the market right now

2.

Egg bites

Meal preppers will adore these egg bites because that make for a speedy breakfast or protein-rich snack. These are highly customizable, so consider the following recipe a guide, but add your favorite veggies and herbs to make it unique.

Makes 6 egg bites

Ingredients

  • 6 eggs
  • 1 sweet potato, finely chopped
  • ½ orange bell pepper, finely chopped
  • ½ yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1 handful spinach
  • A dash of salt, pepper, & paprika 
  • To top: Feta cheese

Instructions

  1. Whisk together all ingredients 
  2. Pour mixture into 6 silicone molds or well-oiled muffin tins
  3. Bake for about 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the eggs are set
  4. Serve 2-3 egg bites topped with feta, salt, pepper, and your favorite sauce

Each egg contains about six grams of protein on its own. For an even greater hit of this macronutrient consider adding cooked chicken or crumbled tofu.

These golden bites also contain a rich dose of omega-3 fatty acids. In clinical research, these fatty acids have been shown to improve the severity of atopic dermatitis2, also known as eczema. 

Gamma linolenic acid (GLA), also found in eggs, has even been shown to treat transepidermal water loss (TEWL) and support a hydrated and healthy skin barrier3

Plus, a 2020 review on omega-3 fatty acids in dermatology also concluded that this supplement can be helpful for many kinds of inflammatory skin conditions, including acne4.

Safe to say, egg bites are an underrated skin food. If you're typically short on time, these egg bites are the perfect grab-and-go dish.

3.

Matcha & vanilla overnight oats

Don’t worry, I didn’t forget about the oatmeal addicts. Below, a skin-loving twist on classic overnight oats. 

Makes 1-2 servings

Ingredients 

  • ¾ cup oatmeal
  • 1 cup milk of choice
  • ⅓ tsp sea salt
  • 1-2 tsp matcha powder
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
  • 1 teaspoon chia seeds
  • Toppings: Chopped almonds, coconut flakes, & raspberries

Instructions

  1. Mix together your ingredients, cover, & let set overnight
  2. Stir and add your toppings

This flavorful pre-made dish helps you check "protein powder" off your supplement list for the day and provides the antioxidant skin benefits of matcha powder. 

Research shows that matcha can also help reduce elevated sebum production5, which is what makes skin appear oily and often leads to breakouts.

In addition, it contains anti-inflammatory6 properties and has the power to support your metabolism7.

The takeaway

You can add any one of these options to your menu for something new and nutrient-packed. Or, use them as inspiration to build skin-supporting meals that never skimp on protein.

Skin-boosting ingredients like collagen powder, matcha, eggs, and more are the cherry on top. Here, read more on the link between protein intake and firm, lifted skin.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The Recipe My Italian Grandmother Used To Turn Stale Bread Into Dinner
Recipes

The Recipe My Italian Grandmother Used To Turn Stale Bread Into Dinner

Laura Vitale

These Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Treat
Recipes

These Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Treat

Robert Downey Jr. & Thomas Kostigen

These High-Protein Strawberry Cheesecake Oats Keep You Full & Taste Like Dessert
Recipes

These High-Protein Strawberry Cheesecake Oats Keep You Full & Taste Like Dessert

Jamie Schneider

We're In The Era Of Mocktails — What It Means For Our Health (And Social Life)
Paid Content | Waterloo

We're In The Era Of Mocktails — What It Means For Our Health (And Social Life)

Devon Barrow

An RD's Top 4 Hacks For Making Every Meal Anti-Inflammatory
Functional Food

An RD's Top 4 Hacks For Making Every Meal Anti-Inflammatory

Abigail Hueber, RD, LDN

Why A Mediterranean Diet Isn't The Best For Brain Health, From A Psychiatrist
Functional Food

Why A Mediterranean Diet Isn't The Best For Brain Health, From A Psychiatrist

Georgia Ede, MD

The Recipe My Italian Grandmother Used To Turn Stale Bread Into Dinner
Recipes

The Recipe My Italian Grandmother Used To Turn Stale Bread Into Dinner

Laura Vitale

These Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Treat
Recipes

These Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Treat

Robert Downey Jr. & Thomas Kostigen

These High-Protein Strawberry Cheesecake Oats Keep You Full & Taste Like Dessert
Recipes

These High-Protein Strawberry Cheesecake Oats Keep You Full & Taste Like Dessert

Jamie Schneider

We're In The Era Of Mocktails — What It Means For Our Health (And Social Life)
Paid Content | Waterloo

We're In The Era Of Mocktails — What It Means For Our Health (And Social Life)

Devon Barrow

An RD's Top 4 Hacks For Making Every Meal Anti-Inflammatory
Functional Food

An RD's Top 4 Hacks For Making Every Meal Anti-Inflammatory

Abigail Hueber, RD, LDN

Why A Mediterranean Diet Isn't The Best For Brain Health, From A Psychiatrist
Functional Food

Why A Mediterranean Diet Isn't The Best For Brain Health, From A Psychiatrist

Georgia Ede, MD

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Aura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes FlatYoga For Beginners: A Guide To Poses Benefits & History23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & MoreSoluble vs. Insoluble Fiber: Benefits & Food ListsWhen & How To Repot Your Houseplants: An In-Depth Guide
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.