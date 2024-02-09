Advertisement
3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They’re Packed With Protein)
There’s arguably no better way to start the day than with a filling, protein-packed breakfast. While this step is necessary to deliver lasting energy and contribute to your overall protein goals, that doesn’t mean it has to be the same bland dish on repeat.
To keep your breakfast satisfying whilst embracing variety, try adding one of these recipes to your menu.
A mocha & nut butter smoothie
If you’re a coffee fanatic in a rush, why not combine your cup of joe and breakfast? Below, a mocha recipe that checks every box.
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients
- 1 frozen banana
- 2 softened, pitted dates (soak them overnight for ease of use)
- 1 cup coffee or 1-2 shots espresso
- 1 scoop chocolate collagen powder
- 2 tablespoons nut butter of choice
- 1 cup milk of choice
- A dash of cinnamon
Not sure which milk to choose? For protein purposes, consider high-quality dairy milk or soy milk for a plant-based alternative. Other plant-based milks like oat and almond do provide a plethora of nutrients as well, but tend to fall short on protein.
The collagen powder will support naturally declining collagen production (starting in your mid-20s1), which contributes to a firm, lifted complexion. Here, a curated list of the best collagen supplements on the market right now.
Egg bites
Meal preppers will adore these egg bites because that make for a speedy breakfast or protein-rich snack. These are highly customizable, so consider the following recipe a guide, but add your favorite veggies and herbs to make it unique.
Makes 6 egg bites
Ingredients
- 6 eggs
- 1 sweet potato, finely chopped
- ½ orange bell pepper, finely chopped
- ½ yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 handful spinach
- A dash of salt, pepper, & paprika
- To top: Feta cheese
Instructions
- Whisk together all ingredients
- Pour mixture into 6 silicone molds or well-oiled muffin tins
- Bake for about 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, or until the eggs are set
- Serve 2-3 egg bites topped with feta, salt, pepper, and your favorite sauce
Each egg contains about six grams of protein on its own. For an even greater hit of this macronutrient consider adding cooked chicken or crumbled tofu.
These golden bites also contain a rich dose of omega-3 fatty acids. In clinical research, these fatty acids have been shown to improve the severity of atopic dermatitis2, also known as eczema.
Gamma linolenic acid (GLA), also found in eggs, has even been shown to treat transepidermal water loss (TEWL) and support a hydrated and healthy skin barrier3.
Plus, a 2020 review on omega-3 fatty acids in dermatology also concluded that this supplement can be helpful for many kinds of inflammatory skin conditions, including acne4.
Safe to say, egg bites are an underrated skin food. If you're typically short on time, these egg bites are the perfect grab-and-go dish.
Matcha & vanilla overnight oats
Don’t worry, I didn’t forget about the oatmeal addicts. Below, a skin-loving twist on classic overnight oats.
Makes 1-2 servings
Ingredients
- ¾ cup oatmeal
- 1 cup milk of choice
- ⅓ tsp sea salt
- 1-2 tsp matcha powder
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- 1 teaspoon chia seeds
- Toppings: Chopped almonds, coconut flakes, & raspberries
Instructions
- Mix together your ingredients, cover, & let set overnight
- Stir and add your toppings
This flavorful pre-made dish helps you check "protein powder" off your supplement list for the day and provides the antioxidant skin benefits of matcha powder.
Research shows that matcha can also help reduce elevated sebum production5, which is what makes skin appear oily and often leads to breakouts.
In addition, it contains anti-inflammatory6 properties and has the power to support your metabolism7.
The takeaway
You can add any one of these options to your menu for something new and nutrient-packed. Or, use them as inspiration to build skin-supporting meals that never skimp on protein.
Skin-boosting ingredients like collagen powder, matcha, eggs, and more are the cherry on top. Here, read more on the link between protein intake and firm, lifted skin.
7 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1606623/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12005454/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22123240/#:~:text=Gamma%20linolenic%20acid%20(GLA)%20is,and%20skin%20parameters%20were%20evaluated.
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32463305/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5384166/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3401676/
- https://academic.oup.com/jn/article/144/9/1385/4575054?login=false#F2
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
These Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Treat
Robert Downey Jr. & Thomas Kostigen
These Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Treat
Robert Downey Jr. & Thomas Kostigen