“I always say to people, if you season your vegetables, they may be able to hold up to whatever animal protein you have on your plate. Maybe it can be the star on its own,” says Feller. That said, try to expand your palette when it comes to various seasonings and spices. The world is your oyster!

For instance, Feller mentions berbere, a wonderful, fragrant spice frequently used in Ethiopian dishes. “It has like a little bit of heat on it,” she says. “I characterize it as a round heat, so it's not too jabbing. But I think it can be incredible when you mix it in with vegetables.”

You could also try vadouvan curry, which has a complex smoky-sweet flavor. “It's not like the curry that shows up in the Caribbean or in parts of Asia,” Feller explains. “It's a little bit sweet in terms of how it shows up, and I love the usage of that.” See here for a list of even more powerful, energy-boosting spices you'll want to have on-hand.