When Feller was doing research for her book, she noticed that many cultures actually use herbs to flavor their meals—they do use spices, as we mentioned above, but you'd be surprised by how much flavor you can obtain with herbs alone. "I have friends who are Finnish, Austrian, Swiss, German… They season their salads with fresh herbs. That's not something that we tend to do in the U.S. It's not like we're putting dill, parsley, chives [on everything]. You see that in a nicer restaurant," Feller says.