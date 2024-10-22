Skip to Content
Mental Health

Time For Neurobics: 3 Tips To Exercise Your Brain, From A Memory Coach

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
October 22, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Jim Kwik
Image by Jim Kwik / mbg Creative
October 22, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We talk a lot about strength training around here. But have you ever thought about strength training your brain? After all, "Our memory is like a muscle," top memory coach Jim Kiwk, author of Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life, shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "We use it, or we lose it."

That's why he suggests practicing "neurobics" (or aerobics for your neurons) to enhance your brain capacity and fire up your memory. "Little things that don't take a lot of time, that challenge yourself in situations that are safe and not time-consuming," he explains.

Kwik is a force for accelerated learning—find some of his expert mental exercises below:

1.

Turn off your GPS

Technology is convenient, no doubt, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't flex your memory muscles from time to time. So if you have a few extra minutes to spare on your walk or drive, Kwik suggests refraining from looking up your destination and relying on memory alone to get you there. 

"I just want people to trust their brain again," he explains. "So many people lack confidence because they lack mental competence." You'd be surprised by how much you instinctively know your way around—even if you wind up taking a longer route to get where you need to go. (Who knows? You might even find your new favorite commute!)

"[Even] if it cost me a minute or two, it's worth it just to activate that part of my brain that might be a little bit sedated," he adds.

2.

Use your opposite hand

Next, Kwik recommends using your nondominant hand, especially during potentially mindless tasks like brushing your teeth or eating. "When you brush your teeth with the opposite hand, it activates a different part of your brain," Kwik shares. Using your dominant hand feels like muscle memory, so switching things up may take a bit more brain power. 

Not only that, but "it's a nice way to force yourself to be present," Kwik says. "By brushing your teeth or eating with the opposite hand, it forces you to focus on that activity and to be mindful instead of your mind distracting you… Doing something novel forces you to focus." 

3.

Make passive activities active 

According to Kwik, you can make any activity more mindful—even something as simple as watching TV. 

"I'm not saying you can't just sit back and enjoy a good film," he notes. But if you want to simultaneously exercise your mind, try to put yourself in a certain character's shoes. What would you have done in their situation? What can you learn from this character's journey? 

You can practice this skill with any type of entertainment, but he finds fiction pieces especially helpful. "Fiction has been shown to improve your EQ, which is your emotional quotient," he explains. "Instead of just learning a lot of data, it improves your level of empathy, your ability to switch perceptual positions through a narrative, to feel what the characters are going through at any given time, and come up with creative solutions." 

Take it from Kwik: Imagination is a valuable brain power. 

The takeaway 

Exercising your brain is easier than you think. According to Kwik, just tweaking small, everyday activities can have a profound impact on your memory and cognition. So go ahead and practice some neurobics today—chances are you'll feel stronger with each set.

We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or YouTube!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

