"When blow drying, the most common mistake is too much tension," Sharpton says. This one had me floored—after all, those with textured hair (like hair types 2c and beyond) need to properly smooth out the roots in order to manipulate the blowout later on. Make no mistake, "You need enough tension to get hair smooth," Sharpton adds. "But most people use too much and end up pulling all the elasticity out of the hair, which makes it lifeless without any bounce." The more you know!