Ever since I got my hands on a bottle of our dry body oil—years ago, in miniature sample sizes from the lab—I haven't been able to keep my personal collection in stock. I have lost count of the bottles I've used at this point, regularly reaching the bottom of the jar and desperate for more. (Luckily now that it's in full production and out in the world, I have a much easier time keeping myself stocked up.) Someone described the dry oil as "like nothing I've tried before" to me, and I really do think she's right: The feel of this formula is special.