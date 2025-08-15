A note on "anti-aging"

Honestly, we don't love using the term "anti-aging" here at mindbodygreen. Aging is a privilege—if you aren't aging, you aren't living! We only use it here because products that target common concerns for mature skin (dark spots, fine lines, sagging, etc.) often get compiled into one "anti-aging" category. We use it here so that you'll recognize which products we're talking about, but we by no means view any skin routine as "anti-" aging.