3 Healthy Noodle Recipes That Are High-Protein & Actually Filling
Some nights, nothing sounds better than a bowl of brothy or saucy noodles. But you don’t have to rely on takeout (which can be overly salty and one-dimensional in flavor) to get your fix.
With the right ingredients, noodle dishes can be totally balanced, high-protein, high-fiber meals. Protein and fiber help keep blood sugar stable, while veggies and flavorful sauces make it anything but boring.
Here, we’ve gathered our favorite cozy, balanced noodle recipes that always hit the spot.
A veggie-forward ramen (with your protein of choice)
This cozy bowl starts with a deeply flavorful broth and a generous mix of vegetables, which add both fiber and volume to help keep you satisfied.
Ingredients like mushrooms, greens, and aromatics bring depth without relying on excess sodium, making it feel lighter than typical noodle options.
To turn it into a more complete meal, you can easily add a protein like chicken or pork, or even tofu if you prefer a plant-based option.
Slightly spic sesame noodles that are better than takeout
If you’re craving something that brings the heat (in the best way possible) this recipe delivers, but with a more thoughtful nutritional profile.
The sauce is packed with flavor, thanks to ingredients like sesame oil, chili garlic paste, and sriracha. It’s paired with shrimp to bring in high-quality protein that helps slow digestion and keep you fuller longer.
That balance of protein and fat makes a noticeable difference compared to traditional takeout versions, which can leave you hungry again not long after.
A high-protein noodle bowl that comes together fast
This is the kind of meal you reach for when you want something quick, warm, and genuinely nourishing.
Inspired by instant noodles, it comes together fast but skips the overly processed ingredients. The added protein (from chicken or tofu) helps stabilize blood sugar and supports muscle repair, and it’s packed with veggies like bok choy and carrots.
These small upgrades that can make a big difference in how you feel after eating.
The takeaway
Noodle can be a filling and nutritious meal. Just load up the bowl with veggies and your protein of choice and enjoy!