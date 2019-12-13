mindbodygreen

This Homemade Instant Noodle Bowl Is Easy To Make & Gut-Friendly

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Gut-Friendly Homemade Instant Noodle Bowl

Image by Alana Scott

December 13, 2019

Allow us to introduce you to the perfect meal for an especially wintry afternoon. This soup couples the ease you need with the healthy, gut-friendly properties you love. Every ingredient in this instant noodle bowl is low-FODMAP, meaning it's easy on the gut while offering fragrant flavors.

After you prep the veggies and rice noodles, all you need to add is boiling water to make it a steaming bowl of comfort food. You'll want to curl up with this soup every day this winter—and if you prep enough ingredients, you definitely can!

Instant Noodle Bowl

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup (1 oz./40 g) diced carrot
  • 1 ounce (35 g) thin rice noodles or rice vermicelli
  • ½ cup (1 oz./30 g) shredded bok choy, washed
  • ½ cup (2½ oz./70 g) diced cooked chicken or firm tofu
  • 2 tablespoons fresh or frozen corn
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped scallions (green leaves only)
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce (GF if needed)
  • ½ teaspoon chile puree
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic-infused oil
  • ¼ teaspoon low-FODMAP chicken or vegetable bouillon powder (GF if needed)
  • 1½ cups boiling water
  • Squeeze of lemon or lime juice
  • Sprinkle of fresh cilantro

Method:

  1. Cook the carrot in the microwave for 1 minute, 30 seconds on high, then drain.
  2. Place the carrot, noodles, bok choy, chicken or tofu, corn, scallions, soy sauce, chile puree, ginger, oil, and bouillon powder in a bowl or lunch container.
  3. Ten minutes before you are ready to eat, add the boiling water (make sure the noodles are fully immersed) and cover. Allow to sit for 10 minutes. The noodles should be just cooked; if they aren't, microwave them for 1 minute.
  4. Season with a squeeze of lemon or lime juice and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro. Mix well before eating.

Excerpted from The Gut-Friendly Cookbook. Copyright © 2019 by Alana Scott. Reproduced with permission of the Countryman Press. All rights reserved.

