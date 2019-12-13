This Homemade Instant Noodle Bowl Is Easy To Make & Gut-Friendly

Allow us to introduce you to the perfect meal for an especially wintry afternoon. This soup couples the ease you need with the healthy, gut-friendly properties you love. Every ingredient in this instant noodle bowl is low-FODMAP, meaning it's easy on the gut while offering fragrant flavors.

After you prep the veggies and rice noodles, all you need to add is boiling water to make it a steaming bowl of comfort food. You'll want to curl up with this soup every day this winter—and if you prep enough ingredients, you definitely can!