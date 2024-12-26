Again, ramen may not be the first recipe that comes to mind when you think of cast-iron cooking, but let the Lesters' recipe convince you that this vegetarian-keto ramen is the perfect thing to make. But how can ramen, a dish largely based on noodles, be keto? It's thanks to shirataki noodles, also known as "miracle noodles." The traditional Japanese noodles are made from glucomannan, which is a type of starch. The dish can also easily be made vegan by skipping the soft-boiled egg on top.