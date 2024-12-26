Advertisement
This Easy Keto-Friendly Ramen Recipe Is The Perfect At-Home Date Idea
On the list of foods on your regular recipe roster at home, ramen may not make the cut. But this one-pot recipe brings restaurant-quality ramen within reach. Plus, it's the perfect start for a wonderful at-home date night—especially because of the limited cleanup.
From the new cookbook Cast-Iron Keto, the obviously keto-friendly recipe takes only one pan to make it: your trusty cast-iron pan. According to Alex and Lauren Lester, the couple behind the cookbook and the blog by the same name, "A well-seasoned cast-iron pan is as irreplaceable in the kitchen as a sharp knife or a hot oven." Their reason is threefold: These skillets are the "Swiss army knife" of the kitchen, they make a good investment, and they are nontoxic.
Again, ramen may not be the first recipe that comes to mind when you think of cast-iron cooking, but let the Lesters' recipe convince you that this vegetarian-keto ramen is the perfect thing to make. But how can ramen, a dish largely based on noodles, be keto? It's thanks to shirataki noodles, also known as "miracle noodles." The traditional Japanese noodles are made from glucomannan, which is a type of starch. The dish can also easily be made vegan by skipping the soft-boiled egg on top.
Easy Ramen for Two
Ingredients
Ramen
- 2 tbsp. avocado oil
- 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tsp. ginger paste
- ½ tsp. red pepper flakes
- 1 small baby bok choy, halved
- ¼ cup shredded carrots
- ½ cup shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 tbsp. rice wine vinegar
- 3 tbsp. low-sodium tamari
- 1 tbsp. sugar-free Sriracha, or to taste
- 1 7-oz. package shirataki noodles, rinsed
Toppings
- ¼ cup sliced scallions
- 1 medium serrano pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp. sesame seeds
- 2 large soft-boiled eggs, halved (optional)
- Sugar-free Sriracha (optional)
Method
- To make the ramen, heat the avocado oil and sesame oil in a 5-quart cast-iron Dutch oven over medium heat.
- Add the garlic, ginger paste, and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 to 60 seconds, until the mixture is fragrant.
- Add the bok choy, carrots, and mushrooms and stir to combine. Add the broth, vinegar, tamari, and Sriracha and bring the soup to a boil. Cook for 5 minutes.
- Divide the noodles between 2 bowls, and ladle the soup over the noodles. Top each serving with the scallions, serrano pepper, sesame seeds, eggs, and Sriracha (if using).
