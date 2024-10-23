Advertisement
3 Healthy Snack Ideas For Better Work Breaks (Salty, Sweet & Spicy)
Do you ever miss the days when a school bell would excuse you for a 15-minute snack break? Yeah, me too. While adulthood doesn't necessarily come with allotted time for a quick refreshment, you can certainly take it upon yourself to fit this habit into your day.
You may not reach for the artificial sugar-filled fruit snacks anymore, but eating a bland rice cake isn't a landmark of health and happiness either. Instead, find balance with these three flavorful and nutritious snacks below—consider whipping them up for your next bite-sized break:
Sweet: Chocolate hard-shell yogurt bowl
This method became popular on social media earlier this year, and for a good reason: The hard-shell yogurt bowl is reminiscent of the chocolate sauce you may have drizzled on your ice cream as a kid but with an elevated flavor and nutritional value. Plus, it's just fun to eat.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unflavored yogurt
- 1 tablespoon nut butter of your choice
- 2 tablespoons dark chocolate chips (to melt)
- 2 tablespoons chopped fruit of your choice
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- A pinch of chopped nuts
- A pinch of sea salt
Method:
- Grab your yogurt: You can really take this in any direction you please, but I prefer an unflavored Greek yogurt or cashew yogurt.
- Add the fruit & supplement: Next, mix your chopped fruit and collagen powder in the bowl—the latter is great for supporting healthy skin aging and creating a rich texture.* Smooth the surface of your yogurt with the back of your spoon.
- Melt the chocolate: Put your chocolate chips in a microwave-safe container and melt for 1-2 minutes, depending on the strength of your microwave. Stir every 30 seconds.
- Layer your nut butter: While your chocolate is melting, spread your nut butter over the top of your yogurt. You'll want a thin layer that covers the whole surface.
- Layer your chocolate: Pour your melted chocolate over the nut butter layer and spread quickly and evenly across the surface of the yogurt.
- Top it off: Add your chopped nuts and sea salt overtop.
- Refrigerate: Finally, pop your yogurt in the fridge for an hour at least. Once it's done, you'll be able to crack open the chocolate with a metal spoon and enjoy your sweet treat.
Salty: Roasted chickpeas
If you're craving something salty and crunchy, let me introduce you to my favorite healthy chip (or chip-like snack, I should say): roasted chickpeas.
Ingredients:
- 1 can chickpeas
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 2 teaspoons ground sumac
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ tsp sea salt or pink Himalayan salt
- 1½ teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- A pinch of black pepper
Method:
- Prep the chickpeas: Pour your can of chickpeas into a colander, rinse them, and dry them as much as possible.
- Season: Next, spread the chickpeas evenly on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper for minimal stick. Drizzle olive oil and sprinkle your seasonings over the chickpeas.
- Bake: Bake for 20 to 30 minutes at 400°F (or until crispy).
- Serve: Pop these in a bowl for easy snacking.
Spicy: Sliced veggies & harissa hummus dip
When I was younger, I deemed raw vegetables and hummus the most boring snack imaginable. Now that I'm older, I'm a huge fan of the combo—but still, sometimes I crave a tad more flavor. Below, find a spicy twist on the classic cold combo.
Ingredients:
- 1 large carrot
- ⅕ cucumber
- 1 bell pepper
- 1 cup hummus
- 1 tablespoon harissa
Method:
- Chop veggies: Slice your veggies into strips about 3 inches in length to make for easy dipping.
- Mix hummus & harissa: Add your harissa to your hummus and mix the two in a bowl. If you want even more spice, sprinkle cayenne pepper into the mix.
- Dip & enjoy: Simply dip your veggies in the mix and enjoy. If you're not a dipper, you can add some olive oil to your hummus mix and drizzle it over the veggies as well.
The takeaway
Snack breaks don't have to be boring. Keep these recipes on hand the next time you're craving something small to hold you over until your next meal. Here, you can find even more nutrient-rich snacks to consider.
