Everyone Is Talking About This One-Minute Protein-Packed Breakfast

The viral lifesaver: a chocolate hard-shell yogurt bowl. You know, the classic chocolate "shell" you may have dribbled over your ice cream sundae as a kid? Now, it's getting a healthier makeover.

You can keep this really simple just by drizzling melted chocolate on top of your yogurt and placing it in the freezer for 10 minutes if need be. That method is super quick and easy, but you can also dress it up if you'd like.

You may have heard of this genius hack on TikTok, given that this item has recently exploded in popularity, but we're here to break down exactly how to master the art of this protein-rich breakfast, snack, dessert, or whatever you'd like to call it.

Below, find our guide to the best chocolate hard-shell yogurt bowl.