Everyone Is Talking About This One-Minute Protein-Packed Breakfast
Some days you may have time to go all-out on your breakfast, whatever that means to you: delectable egg scrambles, hand-mixed pancakes, aesthetically pleasing smoothie bowls, and so on.
However, that isn't a daily occurrence for most people. Instead, you're probably left with five minutes or less to whip something up before heading out the door. If this sounds familiar, you're going to love this quick and easy protein-rich breakfast recipe.
How to make a chocolate hard shell yogurt bowl
The viral lifesaver: a chocolate hard-shell yogurt bowl. You know, the classic chocolate "shell" you may have dribbled over your ice cream sundae as a kid? Now, it's getting a healthier makeover.
You can keep this really simple just by drizzling melted chocolate on top of your yogurt and placing it in the freezer for 10 minutes if need be. That method is super quick and easy, but you can also dress it up if you'd like.
You may have heard of this genius hack on TikTok, given that this item has recently exploded in popularity, but we're here to break down exactly how to master the art of this protein-rich breakfast, snack, dessert, or whatever you'd like to call it.
Below, find our guide to the best chocolate hard-shell yogurt bowl.
What you'll need:
- A bowl or cup of yogurt of your choice
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 2 tablespoons nut butter of your choice
- A few crushed almonds or walnuts
- 1-2 tablespoons melted dark chocolate
- Optional: Finely chopped fruit of your choice
Instructions:
Choose your yogurt.
You can choose whatever yogurt fits your fancy. Personally, I use the Siggi's Plant-Based Toasted Coconut Yogurt—but you can play around with flavors like mixed berry, strawberry, or vanilla, and make your choice between dairy or dairy-free yogurt (this recipe works with both).
If you're making a quick snack, then a smaller yogurt cup may do the trick. But if you decide to eat this yogurt dish for breakfast, you may want to scoop a bit more into a larger bowl to satisfy your morning hunger and keep you full until lunch.
Choose your mixers.
This is where you'll get creative. Mix the chia seeds into your yogurt, along with any other additions you desire. Think chopped fruit, small berries, crushed nuts, or collagen or protein powder.
One worthy pick: mindbodygreen's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+. Not only will this add a rich chocolate flavor to your dish, but it's also packed with skin-supporting ingredients like hydrolyzed collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and the list goes on.*
Personally, I swear by the collagen, strawberry, and chia seed trio—it delivers just enough texture and density while providing nutrient boosts to the yogurt dish.*
Layer on your nut butter.
I'm a fan of crunchy almond butter, but you can select whatever spread you have on hand. Some people prefer smooth peanut butter, while others totally shake it up with chocolate hazelnut butter.
Smooth your butter of choice on top of your yogurt bowl or cup, or mix it in if you prefer.
Melt your chocolate & top it off.
Now it's time for the hard shell. To make it, simply pop your dark chocolate chips (or whatever chocolate you want) in a small microwave-safe bowl, melt until smooth, then pour it on top of your yogurt cup. Use a spoon to spread it out evenly, so that it covers the entire bowl or cup surface.
After that, add your toppings of choice, like crushed almonds, walnuts, or flaky sea salt, as some TikTok users recommend. Pop your masterpiece in the freezer for 10 minutes while you pack your bag or finish up your morning chores.
Enjoy!
Take your yogurt out of the refrigerator and hit the hard shell with a metal spoon to crack into the delicious blend. Trust, you'll be making this quick dish on repeat.
The takeaway
The hard shell yogurt bowl is a quick and easy way to make a protein-packed breakfast or snack that's travel-friendly and delicious. Remember to add the collagen powder for extra skin and gut support—here's why it's worth the extra step.*
