Do you ever miss the days when a school bell would excuse you for a 15-minute snack break? Yeah, me too. While adulthood doesn’t necessarily come with allotted time for a quick refreshment, you can certainly take it upon yourself to fit this habit into your day.

You may not reach for the artificial sugar-filled fruit snacks anymore, but eating a bland rice cake isn’t a landmark of health and happiness either. Instead, find balance with these three flavorful and nutritious snacks below—consider whipping them up for your next bite-sized break.