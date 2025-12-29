3 Foods That Help Boost Your Mood & Keep You Calm Every Day
When it comes to having a positive attitude, what you eat really matters. And it’s not just about the dopamine rush that happens when you eat something you like (I’m thinking about that scoop of ice cream after a beach day).
Certain foods and nutrients influence key biochemical pathways that help you regulate emotions, not just in the moment but long-term. Here’s what you should add to your plate.
Fatty fish
Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel, are some of the most well-researched nutrients for mental well-being.
These essential fats support serotonin signaling (one of the feel-good neurotransmitters).*
On the other side, not getting enough omega-3s can increase the likelihood of feeling anxious, grouchy, and irritable. A new research review found that 76% of people globally1 are not meeting the recommended intake of these healthy fats!
The solution? Aiming to get at least two to three servings of fatty fish in a week is a great place to start. Omega-3 supplements are also a smart choice, as they are the most efficient way to get a therapeutic amount of the nutrient (1,000+ milligrams) on a daily basis.
Here’s a list of our favorite high-quality omega-3 supplements to get you started.
Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate is surprisingly rich in beneficial plant compounds, including flavanols, theobromine, and phenylethylamine. Research even shows that eating dark chocolate directly boosts mood2 and increases alertness.
And you don’t need a lot to reap the benefits. Eating just 1 ounce (about a square of dark chocolate daily is the perfect amount. And opt for chocolates that are at least 85% cocoa.
Fermented foods
Fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, miso, and sauerkraut support a diverse microbiome, which in turn plays a key role in emotional resilience3 and mood stability via the gut-brain axis.
Even a single serving of fermented food each day can help nurture the gut microbes that produce neuroactive compounds, influencing everything from stress response to overall well-being.
The takeaway
Diet is an underrated component of mental health. If you want to dive deeper into the food and mood connection, check out this mindbodygreen podcast episode with nutritional psychiatrist Drew Ramsey, M.D., and read about his favorite foods for mental health here.
