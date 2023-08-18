See, the bristles manually exfoliate your skin, pushing away dead skin cells, which is why your body may feel and look smoother after a few weeks of consistent use. But once that fresh layer of skin is revealed, you’ll want to slather it in lotion to protect the moisture barrier.

If you decide to shave in the shower, this is even more essential. For those days, opt for a fragrance-free formula to mitigate post-shave irritation, like our holy grail, the mindbodygreen postbiotic body lotion.

You can even take the moisture a step further and apply our dry body oil over the lotion for a slugging effect, encouraging lasting and deep hydration.