3 Daily Habits That Support Your Mitochondria & Cellular Energy
We can all recite with ease that mitochondria are the powerhouses of the cell. These organelles are responsible for generating most of the energy our cells need to function. And their health has implications that extend well beyond how energized we feel. From metabolic health to healthy aging, keeping these cellular powerhouses working efficiently is an important part of long-term well-being.
How do you do that? These 3 habits can help.
Make room for different types of exercise
It also encourages your cells to build new mitochondria1 (a process called mitochondrial biogenesis) and improve the energy-producing capacity of existing ones.
Different forms of movement offer different benefits, so aim for a combination of the following:
- Zone 2 cardio: Steady-state aerobic exercise helps your muscles use oxygen and burn fat more efficiently. Activities like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming at a conversational pace are all good options. Aim for 150 to 180 minutes per week.
- Strength training: Skeletal muscle is rich in mitochondria, making resistance training an important part of maintaining your body's energy-producing capacity. Here’s how experts recommend integrated strength training into your routine.
- HIIT: Short bursts of vigorous exercise followed by recovery periods provide a particularly strong stimulus for mitochondrial adaptations. Research from the University of Southern Denmark found that an eight-week HIIT program improved both mitochondrial content and energy-producing efficiency in participants' muscles, including those with type 2 diabetes. Adding in one session per week is a good starting point.
Give your antioxidant defenses some attention
As mitochondria generate ATP, they also produce reactive oxygen species (ROS). While these molecules play important roles in cellular signaling, excessive amounts can contribute to oxidative stress and damage mitochondrial structures2.
Your body has its own antioxidant defense system to keep ROS in check, and certain nutrients help maintain it.
- Glutathione is one of the body's most important antioxidants. Made from three amino acids, it helps neutralize free radicals and protect cellular components from oxidative damage. It's particularly relevant to mitochondrial health because mitochondria have their own glutathione stores.*
- Vitamin C offers another layer of protection. This essential nutrient helps neutralize free radicals and regenerate other antioxidants, including vitamin E. Since your body can't produce vitamin C, make a point to regularly eat foods like citrus fruits, kiwi, strawberries, and bell peppers.*
The goal isn't necessarily to eliminate ROS entirely. Rather, focus on giving your body the nutrients it needs to maintain a healthy antioxidant balance.
This is our favorite supplement that provides 250 milligrams of Setria® glutathione in addition to vitamin C, NAC, selenium, and milk thistle. It helps combat oxidative stress and support overall liver health.*
Make quality sleep a priority
Your mitochondria are always running—even when you’re sleeping.
During sleep, the body coordinates processes that help maintain mitochondrial quality, including repairing damage and removing dysfunctional mitochondria through a process called mitophagy. This cellular housekeeping helps ensure that damaged components don't accumulate and interfere with energy production.
Sleep also helps regulate your circadian rhythm, which influences mitochondrial activity throughout the day. When your sleep schedule is inconsistent, these internal rhythms can become disrupted.
Most adults need seven to nine hours per night. Keeping your bedtime and wake time relatively consistent can also help reinforce your body's natural sleep-wake rhythm. Lowering the lights before bed, stepping away from screens, and keeping your bedroom cool can help create the conditions for more restorative sleep.
The takeaway
Your mitochondria are constantly working to keep your cells energized, but they need the right conditions to function well. Regular exercise, adequate antioxidant nutrients, and restorative sleep all help maintain their health.