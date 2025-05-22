Advertisement
An Apartment Workout You Can Do Without Annoying The Neighbors
A HIIT workout is a great way to exercise at home: It's ideal for all levels, doesn't require equipment, and can be completed in a short period of time (a great workout to add to the middle of the workday to reboot energy and focus).
But if you live in an apartment with downstairs neighbors, they may not be too enthused by your energetic squat jumps overhead. Fortunately, there are ways to get the same boost from your workouts, without having to jump or create too much noise for the neighbors.
Here's a quick and easy HIIT workout you can do, no matter where you live—no jumping (and no neighbor complaints) necessary.
Summary
Squat Pulses
How to: Stand with feet hip-width apart, shoulders stacked over hips. Deeply bend both knees, shift hips back and lower down until thighs are parallel with the floor. Come up halfway. Deeply bend knees and move back down to lowest point of the squat. Stay low, only coming halfway up in the squat. That's one rep. Complete AMRAP in one minute.
Lunge Pulses
How to: Come into lunge position by stepping right foot forward and left foot back. Lower down until left knee hovers over the floor. Come halfway up and lower right back down. Place most of your weight in front foot, hinging at the hips. Stay low, only coming halfway up in the lunge. That's one rep. Complete AMRAP in 30 seconds, then repeat on the other side.
Bridge Pulses
How to: Lie on your back with feet hip-width apart, knees bent and hands by your side. Engage the glutes and lift the hips up (knees will be in line with hips at the highest point). Lower hips down halfway, and then press them right back up to the highest point. That's one rep. Complete AMRAP in one minute.
Mountain Climbers
How to: Come into plank with hands under shoulders and feet hip-width apart. Draw shoulder blades down and back, deeply engage the floor and create one long line from head to heels. Drive right knee toward chest, while remaining in a plank. Quickly switch legs, driving left knee into center line. That's one rep. Complete AMRAP for one minute.
Bottom Line
The series is meant to be tough, short, and very effective. Pro tip: Switch off between high-intensity and low-intensity workouts each day.
That said, you can perform the above workout three times per week and alternate with a light version of cardio (perhaps an afternoon walk), pilates, or yoga. For now, enjoy your quiet, jump-free HIIT class.