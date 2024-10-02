Skip to Content
Beauty

2 Habits To Encourage Smoother, More Even-Toned Legs

Hannah Frye
October 02, 2024
Image by People Images
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Some people are blessed with perfectly even-toned, almost airbrushed-looking legs. I, however, have not been so lucky in that department. See, even if I shave my legs to feel smooth as can be, the skin still looks prickly and uneven. 

This is a gripe many refer to as "strawberry legs," and it happens to plenty of people who shave. To come, a two-step routine to encourage smoother, more even-toned legs than ever before: 

1.

Dry brush before you shave

First step: dry brushing. This is a classic Ayurvedic ritual that involves lightly brushing your skin with a bristled tool, known as a dry brush. Going from your feet upward and always brushing toward your heart, lightly run the brush over your entire body (except your face and neck).

You'll want to do this before you step into the shower to shave, as it provides physical exfoliation that will help prep for a better, smoother shave. "Shaving prep should include gentle exfoliation to release any hairs that may be trapped under the skin," board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Clay, M.D., previously told mbg

Some people may reserve this step solely for pre-shave rituals, but it can be done more frequently for regular exfoliation and a smoother texture and complexion.

2.

Slug your skin with light oils

After you shave, apply a body lotion while your skin is still slightly damp to increase the absorption. Once that's done, apply a lightweight body oil on top to really lock in the moisture. 

This method, also known as "slugging," helps to eliminate one possible cofactor of strawberry legs, which is increased dryness. 

Be careful not to use a super-fragrant product or anything with exfoliants right after you shave, as your freshly buffed skin is even more prone to sensitivity. 

Instead, look for a simple and high-quality formula like the mindbodygreen dry body oil. The lightweight golden oil is made from sunflower seed and safflower seed oils, which go on smooth and deeply hydrate, yet never leave behind a greasy residue. 

It's infused with vitamin E and prickly pear seed oil for antioxidant support and olive-derived squalane for barrier support as well—two major bonus benefits you won't find in every oil. 

My tip

Apply this oil over your body lotion at night, and again on its own in the morning. When you step out into the sunlight, your body will look freshly glossed, so you won't focus on any remaining "strawberry" bumps anyway. 

The takeaway

If you want to encourage smoother, more even-toned legs, then try dry brushing every day and applying body oil over your favorite lotion or cream. This way, your shave will glide even closer and your barrier will stay hydrated, minimizing the look of strawberry legs. For a deeper dive into this common skin situation, feel free to head over to our full guide.

