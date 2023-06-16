First step: dry brushing. This is a classic Ayurvedic ritual that involves lightly brushing your skin with a bristled tool, known as a dry brush. Going from your feet upward and always brushing toward your heart, lightly run the brush over your entire body (except your face and neck).

You'll want to do this before you step into the shower to shave, as it provides physical exfoliation that will help prep for a better, smoother shave. "Shaving prep should include gentle exfoliation to release any hairs that may be trapped under the skin," board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Clay, M.D., previously told mbg.

Some people may reserve this step solely for pre-shave rituals, but it can be done more frequently for regular exfoliation and a smoother texture and complexion.