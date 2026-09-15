Could ADHD Affect Your Gut Health? Here’s What We Know
You know those stomach issues that seem to have a mind of their own?
Maybe your child with ADHD is constantly dealing with constipation, or you find yourself juggling bloating, stomach pain, and unpredictable bathroom trips alongside an ADHD diagnosis. It can be easy to treat these as separate issues.
About the review
Researchers wanted to understand whether people with ADHD experience more functional GI symptoms, such as constipation and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
These problems can cause very real symptoms even when there isn't an obvious underlying disease. They searched three major research databases and screened more than 9,600 records before selecting 23 studies. The studies included people from countries such as the U.S., Sweden, and China, then the team combined the results to look for broader patterns.
There are already clues that the brain and gut are closely connected. The gut-brain axis describes the constant communication between your digestive system and brain, which is one reason researchers are increasingly interested in this relationship.
ADHD was linked to higher odds of several GI symptoms
Across the studies, people with ADHD had 48% higher odds of experiencing GI symptoms overall.
Constipation stood out, with people with ADHD having 97% higher odds of experiencing it. IBS was 58% more likely, abdominal pain was 88% more likely, and diarrhea occurred more than twice as often.
There was an even bigger difference for encopresis, which refers to involuntary soiling and can happen alongside chronic constipation. People with ADHD had more than four times the odds of experiencing it.
Dyspepsia, or indigestion and discomfort in the upper abdomen, was also 52% more likely.
So what could be behind all of this?
Why ADHD & gut symptoms might overlap
There probably isn't one single explanation. ADHD can affect everyday habits that influence digestion, including when and what someone eats.
Impulsivity or difficulty sticking to routines can make regular meals harder. Someone might skip breakfast, forget to eat for hours, or later eat a much larger meal. A limited range of preferred foods can also mean less variety and, in some cases, less fiber.
Another piece is interoception, your ability to notice signals coming from inside your body. If someone has trouble recognizing the urge to use the bathroom, they may be more likely to delay going, which can contribute to constipation.
The gut-brain connection may also involve biology. Researchers have proposed that differences in gut bacteria and communication through the vagus nerve could play a role, but these ideas are still being studied. For now, the evidence shows an association, not exactly why it exists.
What to do if your gut is struggling, too
If you or your child has ADHD and persistent constipation, IBS symptoms, abdominal pain, or other digestive problems, bring the issues up together with a health care provider.
That context can help them consider the full picture rather than assuming every symptom has the same cause.
It can also help to look at eating patterns without turning food into another thing to manage perfectly.
More consistent meals and a wider variety of fiber-rich foods may support regular digestion, particularly if skipped meals or selective eating are part of the picture. A registered dietitian can help make those changes realistic and appropriate.
And don't automatically chalk ongoing GI symptoms up to ADHD. Persistent or severe digestive problems deserve their own evaluation, since they can have many possible causes.
The takeaway
ADHD and digestive symptoms may be more connected than we once thought, with constipation, IBS, abdominal pain, and other GI issues occurring more often in people with ADHD.
The research doesn't establish that ADHD causes these problems, but it does make the brain-gut connection worth discussing with your health care provider.